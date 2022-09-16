Read full article on original website
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (one, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, forty-three) (twelve, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $23,210,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. NORTH5. 01-02-06-07-19 (one, two, six, seven, nineteen) Estimated jackpot: $31,000. Pick 3. 8-7-9 (eight, seven, nine) Powerball. 07-15-36-46-67,...
Wisconsin law enforcement lines-up against proposed Madison tear gas ban
(The Center Square) – Nearly every single sheriff in the state of Wisconsin, along with the state’s police officers’ association, and the chiefs of police in Dane County are united in their opposition to a plan that would all but ban tear gas and pepper spray in the city of Madison.
National Guard WMD training exercise set for today
(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota National Guard is leading a training exercise today (Tuesday) involving a weapons of mass destruction incident at a water filtration plant in the Minneapolis area. Participating agencies will practice skills in hazardous materials operations, urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, reconnaissance, sampling, laboratory analysis, medical triage, and command and control. Army Lieutenant Colonel Scott Hawks says the 55th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team is an asset at the state, regional, and federal level. The goal is to strengthen agency partnerships and become more effective in the event of a real-world incident.
