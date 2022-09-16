Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon BOE schedules meeting to accept bids on construction projects
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Schools board of education scheduled a special board meeting for Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. to accept bids for two major construction projects: the replacement of the high school roof and the construction of the new health center. Earlier in September, bidders took...
wosu.org
Columbus plans to add $2.5 million in sump pumps to reduce excessive flooding
Columbus City Council will vote on an ordinance to spend $2.5 million to install sump pumps in hundreds of homes to reduce excess stormwater in area sewers. The plan targets 500 homes in the Hilltop and Clintonville areas of the city that have had major flooding issues in the past. City councilman Rob Dorans said the sump pumps are necessary because of changing weather patterns which are bringing more and more rain every year.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
WHIZ
Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
Knox Pages
City officials react to EPA order to remove sludge from storage site
MOUNT VERNON — City officials provided a few more comments Friday on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's order to remove lime sludge from its temporary storage site on Old Delaware Road. Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson issued an order yesterday requiring the city to remove 7,500 tons of the...
Knox Pages
Knox County schools react to state report card results
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
Knox Pages
Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
Mount Vernon News
State orders Mount Vernon to remove lime sludge from Street Department property
MOUNT VERNON – Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today ordered Mount Vernon to remove lime sludge from the city’s Street Department property. Stevenson issued unilateral orders for the city to remove at least 7,500 cubic yards of the drinking water treatment material from the storage site by Dec. 31, according to an agency release.
wyso.org
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Support of law enforcement will rebuild trust with communities
We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve. The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety.
wksu.org
Auditor forecasts "concerns" about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund
It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
Hilliard parents express mixed feelings over approved religious policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than a week since the Hilliard City Schools Board of Education voted to approve a religious release time off policy, and parents are signing a petition to remove it. The district, like many others in the Columbus area, has approved the Release...
ocj.com
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
Knox Pages
Visitors can have fun while celebrating Ohio's public lands
Before everything everywhere becomes the familiar sights, sounds and smells of Fall in Ohio and Halloween, why not explore some of your state and/or nearby national parks in honor of the National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24?. This year marks the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, a...
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
