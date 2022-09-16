ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

Columbus plans to add $2.5 million in sump pumps to reduce excessive flooding

Columbus City Council will vote on an ordinance to spend $2.5 million to install sump pumps in hundreds of homes to reduce excess stormwater in area sewers. The plan targets 500 homes in the Hilltop and Clintonville areas of the city that have had major flooding issues in the past. City councilman Rob Dorans said the sump pumps are necessary because of changing weather patterns which are bringing more and more rain every year.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County

Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Knox County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Knox County, OH
Government
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Mount Vernon, OH
Business
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
Knox Pages

City officials react to EPA order to remove sludge from storage site

MOUNT VERNON — City officials provided a few more comments Friday on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's order to remove lime sludge from its temporary storage site on Old Delaware Road. Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson issued an order yesterday requiring the city to remove 7,500 tons of the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County schools react to state report card results

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

State orders Mount Vernon to remove lime sludge from Street Department property

MOUNT VERNON – Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today ordered Mount Vernon to remove lime sludge from the city’s Street Department property. Stevenson issued unilateral orders for the city to remove at least 7,500 cubic yards of the drinking water treatment material from the storage site by Dec. 31, according to an agency release.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Knox County Land Bank#Mount Vernon City Council
wyso.org

Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells

Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ

It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Visitors can have fun while celebrating Ohio's public lands

Before everything everywhere becomes the familiar sights, sounds and smells of Fall in Ohio and Halloween, why not explore some of your state and/or nearby national parks in honor of the National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24?. This year marks the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, a...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy