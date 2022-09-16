ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to watch: Bears vs. Packers

By Marshall Harris
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is a rivalry renewed...and maybe, just maybe the Bears can reverse their recent fortune against the Packers Sunday night at Lambeau.

Still Owned by Rodgers?

All eyes are on the two-time reigning MVP, or as Bears fans know him: Mr. "I still own you." Aaron Rodgers didn't throw a touchdown last week in an embarrassing loss to the Vikings. Davante Adams is not walking out of that tunnel and that means Rodgers has to get more out of less. The last time Matt Eberflus saw Rodgers was in 2020 when his Colts defense held him to three second-half points in an Indianapolis win. We find out if his first meeting with Rodgers as a head coach bears similar results.

Bearable Offense

The second thing to watch is Justin Fields and the Bears offense. Two extremes in week one. Nothing doing in the first half...three scores in the second. Will the real Bears offense please stand up? Luke Getsy's first run as a coordinator produced just 204 yards against the 49ers. That was the fewest yards by any winning team in Week 1. Consistency is key and the Bears are still trying to unlock the door.

The Lambeau Effect

The final thing to watch is the atmosphere of playing Sunday night at Lambeau and its effect on the Bears. It's not just that the Bears have lost 11 of 12 against the Pack. Green Bay has won an NFL record-tying 12 straight regular-season night games, dating back to 2019. The Bears also haven't won in Green Bay since John Fox was coaching. 2015 to be exact. Just remember before Aaron Rodgers won 23 of 28 games as Packers starter, the Bears led the all-time series. Sunday provides a chance to close that gap. Bears and Packers under the Sunday night lights.

