Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Options Action: Schlumberger's next move
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at one options trader's big bet on Schlumberger's next move. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
'Nasty Fed': Fmr. PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley warns stocks will face major consequences
Former PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley on the Fed's potential impact on markets following this week's meeting. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
The Chartmaster sees bitcoin falling to $15,000
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says bitcoin $15,000 is in the cards. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full post-market discussion with Adam Parker, Katerina Simonetti & Brenda Vingiello
Trivariate Research's Adam Parker joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss today's market activity and where he sees stocks heading from here. With Katerina Simonetti of Morgan Stanley and Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases
The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is set to start its two-day meeting Tuesday, as the market waits to see whether the central bank raises its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or a full point. The announcement is set for Wednesday. Stocks generally have been in sell-off mode since August's inflation data came in hotter than expected, prompting more uncertainty about how long the Fed would keep raising rates to battle price increases. U.S. equities markets, coming off a positive Monday, were set to open lower Tuesday morning.
CNBC
We could be lining up for a 'face-ripper' rally here, says Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Are stocks setting up for a big rally coming out of this Fed meeting? Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss where he sees the market headed from here and the signs that could signal a post-Fed rally.
CNBC
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
CNBC
Auto sales stalling: LMC forecasts demand erosion for industry
CNBC's Phil LeBeau looks at auto sales and signs of demand erosion. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
CNBC
Dow closes nearly 200 points higher, stocks snap two-day losing streak to start big Fed week
Stocks closed higher on Monday in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting slated to kick off Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76% to end at 11,535.02.
CNBC
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.
From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
CNBC
As interest rates rise, is it still possible to get a good rate on a personal loan?
Interest rates are on the rise as the Federal Reserve tries to wrangle record-high inflation. The central bank does this so that lending becomes more expensive and it can try to slow down the economy, hopefully without sending it into a recession. However, rising interest rates mean that loans are...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
CNBC
Ether drops 15% since major Ethereum network upgrade as traders take profits and fret over rate hikes
Ether has fallen around 15% while bitcoin has dropped 3% since the Ethereum network underwent a huge upgrade called the merge. Ahead of the network upgrade, the price of ether roughly doubled from the lows of the year in June, far outpacing bitcoin's gains. Investors have taken profit as the...
CNBC
Here's Bret Taylor's first big technical move at Salesforce since becoming co-CEO last year
Salesforce's Bret Taylor will take the stage this week for his first Dreamforce as co-CEO. The company's big product announcement is Genie, a technology to deliver the most recent data on customers. Genie is available in Salesforce's Marketing Cloud, and customers will be able to pay extra to add it...
CNBC
Gold slips on strong dollar as markets await big Fed rate-hike
Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, as the Federal Reserve gears up for a hefty rate hike to tame inflation pressures. Spot gold was down 0.51% at $1,669.80 per ounce, as of 9:00 a.m. ET. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15% at $1,675.50.
Comments / 0