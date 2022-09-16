ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Options Action: Schlumberger's next move

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at one options trader's big bet on Schlumberger's next move. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases

The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is set to start its two-day meeting Tuesday, as the market waits to see whether the central bank raises its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or a full point. The announcement is set for Wednesday. Stocks generally have been in sell-off mode since August's inflation data came in hotter than expected, prompting more uncertainty about how long the Fed would keep raising rates to battle price increases. U.S. equities markets, coming off a positive Monday, were set to open lower Tuesday morning.
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern

There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
Gold slips on strong dollar as markets await big Fed rate-hike

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, as the Federal Reserve gears up for a hefty rate hike to tame inflation pressures. Spot gold was down 0.51% at $1,669.80 per ounce, as of 9:00 a.m. ET. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15% at $1,675.50.
