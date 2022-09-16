Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is set to start its two-day meeting Tuesday, as the market waits to see whether the central bank raises its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or a full point. The announcement is set for Wednesday. Stocks generally have been in sell-off mode since August's inflation data came in hotter than expected, prompting more uncertainty about how long the Fed would keep raising rates to battle price increases. U.S. equities markets, coming off a positive Monday, were set to open lower Tuesday morning.

