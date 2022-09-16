Read full article on original website
piratesandprincesses.net
No “Chance” In Hell PB&J Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review
Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando continues to be an ever-changing event year to year. With few exceptions, Halloween Horror Nights rarely duplicates the houses for example. There exist some prequels and sequels, of course. Still, one of best parts of Halloween Horror Nights revolves around 10 new houses and 5 scare zones each year. Related to that, Universal Orlando, in recent years, rotates out most of their Halloween food. Sure, “Pizza Fries” and “Twisted Taters” seem to never disappear but most Halloween food changes each year. However, the “No ‘Chance’ in Hell PB&J returned this year.
piratesandprincesses.net
Dead Man’s Pier: Winter Wake Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando House Review
Based on my plans to attend multiple nights at Orlando’s version of Halloween Horror Nights, I have spent a bit too much time researching past events. Several of the original houses for this year’s event have ties to previous events. The most obvious one goes by the name “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter Wake.” This house directly connects to a very popular scare zone from the 2016 event.
allears.net
NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World
It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (September 18th, 2022)
Since I have arrived at Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, I suspect that these “Top 3” articles will focus on Halloween Horror Nights food often now. This week, I will go with two classics and a variation from the bakery case at Universal Orlando. This week,...
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. A new dog park/bar in downtown Orlando was told they can’t let dogs inside the building anymore because...
allears.net
UPDATE on Brightline Train Coming to Orlando International Airport
Remember that time Disney World was supposed to get a Brightline Train Station?. In 2020, Brightline announced that a high-speed train would get a station in Disney Springs which would connect the resort to other destinations including Orlando International Airport. With the free Magical Express being replaced by paid bus options, this was going to be a quick and easy way to travel to and from the airport and Disney World. Plans for the Disney Springs station were canceled earlier this year, but now we’ve got an update on the station at Orlando International Airport.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
click orlando
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Cabanas at Volcano Bay: How Much Are They & Everything Else You Need to Know
When it comes to Orlando water parks, Volcano Bay is not to be missed. We’ve all heard of Universal Orlando, and Volcano Bay is one of its several theme parks. Any visit to Volcano Bay is a lot of fun, but you can up the ante even more. How? Rent a cabana in the park. A cabana gives you and your group a private space where you can relax during your time at Volcano Bay.
click orlando
International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in...
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
tastychomps.com
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022
Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
