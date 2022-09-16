Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat
Ayscue has raised $10K so far for the Seat 5 campaign, narrowly outpacing Genece Minshew. Darron Ayscue wasn’t the first candidate in the race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission seat vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, but he does lead the money race, if only slightly. Ayscue has...
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
News4Jax.com
Does former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels have a clear path to re-enter politics?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Following last Thursday’s acquittal of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels we’re looking into whether he has a viable path to re-enter politics. This comes after Daniels released a statement following his acquittal and statement that he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
Clay County jobless rate falls during August, state reports
The unemployment rate in Clay County fell from 2.6 percent in July to 2.5 percent last month, according to figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Duval County had a higher jobless rate in August with 3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest rate in the three county area with 2.2 percent.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA committee advances $1.25 million incentives package for Pratt Funeral Home
The Downtown Investment Authority Strategic Implementation Committee advanced city incentives Sept. 19 to help renovate the former Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home into Airbnb-style apartments and a restaurant. It voted 2-0 Sept. 19 to send a $1.25 million forgivable loan package for the project to the full board. The historic...
Restaurant report: Town Center Chick-fil-A cited for ‘temperature abuse” by inspectors
Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to the Chick-fil-A at the Town Center. State inspectors found one flying insect near a salad prep area, temperature abuse involving half and half milk and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep area.
If you haven't paid your JEA bill, your service will not be disconnected until Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. JEA has given customers one more day to pay their bills before they disconnect their electric. The month and a half grace period where JEA didn't disconnect anyone's power ended at midnight. Disconnections were...
JEA disconnection plans pushed to Tuesday amid high influx of callers
Jacksonville, Fla. — JEA was set to cut power to a number of its customers today. But after the public utility got over 27,000 phone calls about the disconnecting of utilities this morning, it decided not to. The number of JEA customers who are set to get their power...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
Agency withdraws local dive school accreditation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A key accrediting agency has withdrawn from CDA Technical Institute, this time it’s the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. “I know of no school that has that type of accreditation that would be in a good place if they lost it,” said Phil Newsum, executive director of the Association of Diving Contractors International.
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Apartments proposed at Adventure Landing moving closer to Beach Boulevard
The developers of an proposed apartment community on the site of Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach plan to move the project closer to Beach Boulevard to receive the necessary rezoning for project approval. Meanwhile, the amusement and water park at 1944 Beach Blvd. will remain open until the end of...
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton says she's staying in race after so-called 'desperate' attack from Duval GOP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton is ignoring the demands of the Republican Party of Duval County to withdraw from the race following complaints that she violated election laws. A complaint filed accuses Burton's campaign of urging donors to donate multiple times - which reportedly overreached donation...
News4Jax.com
JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million
A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
Neighbors help one another before JEA disconnections resume
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time is running out for people with JEA bills that are past due. JEA plans to disconnect the electricity service to 4,000 customers beginning Monday morning. If a customer’s JEA bills is not paid within 5 days after the electricity is cut off, water service will then be cut off. That number is actually 1,000 fewer than it would have been had residents in Jacksonville not contributed to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund and Guest Pay systems.
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
Two injured in early morning Jacksonville North Estates area shooting
The man and woman are expected to be OK. Investigators believe they were at a party at the time of the shooting.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach
An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
