JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time is running out for people with JEA bills that are past due. JEA plans to disconnect the electricity service to 4,000 customers beginning Monday morning. If a customer’s JEA bills is not paid within 5 days after the electricity is cut off, water service will then be cut off. That number is actually 1,000 fewer than it would have been had residents in Jacksonville not contributed to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund and Guest Pay systems.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO