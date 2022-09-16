ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA committee advances $1.25 million incentives package for Pratt Funeral Home

The Downtown Investment Authority Strategic Implementation Committee advanced city incentives Sept. 19 to help renovate the former Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home into Airbnb-style apartments and a restaurant. It voted 2-0 Sept. 19 to send a $1.25 million forgivable loan package for the project to the full board. The historic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Agency withdraws local dive school accreditation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A key accrediting agency has withdrawn from CDA Technical Institute, this time it’s the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. “I know of no school that has that type of accreditation that would be in a good place if they lost it,” said Phil Newsum, executive director of the Association of Diving Contractors International.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton says she's staying in race after so-called 'desperate' attack from Duval GOP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton is ignoring the demands of the Republican Party of Duval County to withdraw from the race following complaints that she violated election laws. A complaint filed accuses Burton's campaign of urging donors to donate multiple times - which reportedly overreached donation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million

A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
First Coast News

Neighbors help one another before JEA disconnections resume

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time is running out for people with JEA bills that are past due. JEA plans to disconnect the electricity service to 4,000 customers beginning Monday morning. If a customer’s JEA bills is not paid within 5 days after the electricity is cut off, water service will then be cut off. That number is actually 1,000 fewer than it would have been had residents in Jacksonville not contributed to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund and Guest Pay systems.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach

An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

