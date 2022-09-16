Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
ksmu.org
Through vibrant food and dance, Saturday's 'Culture Fest' on Commercial Street to celebrate Springfield's global diversity
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
SGF City Council to vote on allowing old mill restaurant, new animal shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the next city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders will vote on a few notable rezoning and utility rate bills. Monday’s city council meeting will be at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. City-county animal […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8th annual MO Food Truck Festival showcases diverse cuisine in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 25 food trucks parked at the fairgrounds on Saturday for the 8th annual Mo Food Truck Fest. Organizer Larry Krauck says his goal for putting this festival together was to bring new people to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. “So one of the great things about food trucks is it brings people from […]
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
‘My son instantly vomited and had a nosebleed’; Mother speaking out of potential harm in spicy chip challenge
A mother in the Ozarks said she thinks the extremely spicy Paqui chips that are part of a social media trend should have more restrictions on who can buy them.
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
New sweet treats in Branson
BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop. The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and […]
Comments / 0