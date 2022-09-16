ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Society
Springfield, MO
Health
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcclure
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#African Americans#White Americans#Black People#Ne Springfield#Cdc#Racism#Black Americans#Ksmu
KYTV

Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Education
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

New sweet treats in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop.  The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and […]
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy