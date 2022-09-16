Read full article on original website
Related
RCSO: Meth found on woman booked into Richmond County jail on outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — An alleged shoplifter with outstanding warrants was reportedly also caught with meth. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of two women shoplifting from an unnamed retail store in Ellerbe on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The store manager reportedly told...
Darlington County authorities look for suspect in armed robbery at gas station
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning. It happened at the Pine Ridge Refuel station, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the man was wearing a mask and had a gun when he entered the business and demanded […]
Man allegedly took victim’s keys, car at gunpoint in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested arrested Thursday in connection with a 2021 armed robbery in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Davon Eric Blount, 22, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a […]
wpde.com
33-year-old charged with statutory rape of a minor in Scotland County, deputies confirm
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Detectives arrested Terry Michael Powers, 33, of Third Ave. Laurel Hill, NC, on Sept., 16, after an investigation, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Powers has been charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger and indecent liberties with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
One killed in three-vehicle crash in Chester County, troopers say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 2 a.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-77 when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee near Highway 9. The Nissan was then hit a second time by a BMW while in the roadway.
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
WBTV
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available
ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas, NC sheriff’s office says
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday evening.
Back the Blue ride raises $14K for Richmond, Scotland shop-with-a-cop programs
ROCKINGHAM — Despite having nearly half the number of motorcycles as the first year, the third annual Back the Blue ride brought in double the bounty. The two-county event, which raises money to support shop-with-a-cop programs in Richmond and Scotland counties, on Saturday, Sept. 17 raised $14,000, according to organizer Chris Jackson.
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
heraldadvocate.com
County has digital sign on Broad Street
If you have traveled down Broad Street in Bennettsville near the railroad track, you have probably noticed a new digital sign. Marlboro County Council members Ken Stroman and Dr. Damien Johnson spearheaded the effort to bring the sign to fruition. Last year, Stroman said he and Johnson were coming back...
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
Marlboro County first responders rescue hunter who fell from tree stand
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro first responders teamed up Saturday to rescue a hunter who was having chest pains after falling about 30 feet out of a tree stand, but it was no ordinary rescue. First, they first had to find the man. According to the Clio Rural Fire department, which assisted on the […]
Comments / 2