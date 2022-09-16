Read full article on original website
Related
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers
Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues. Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
Three of South Dakota’s Most Puzzling Cold Cases
South Dakota has definitely had its fair share of cold cases, murder mysteries, and missing person reports that remain unsolved to this day. Here are some of the most chilling cold cases in the state's history. Pamella Jackson & Cheryl Miller: This case goes all the way back to 1971,...
Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?
I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers. However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub. To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 5