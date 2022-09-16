ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Cadrene Heslop

Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers

Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues. Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless

The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
GEDDES, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
EDUCATION
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

