Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Yuba County authorities release update on investigation into bodies found in Linda
Originally Published By: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “Last week, two female bodies were found at two different locations in Linda, CA. At this time, we have no missing persons that match their description and no evidence that their deaths are related. The cause of death in both incidents are...
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
Gang member arrested on suspicion of narcotics and gun possession
Originally Published By: Yuba City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 30th, 2022, members of the Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) arrested SGE blood gang member, Jakiem Gerard Halstead after he agreed to sell undercover narcotic agents’ cocaine in the Walmart parking lot. Halstead, who was in possession of the cocaine during the arrest was booked into the Sutter County Jail on August 30th, 2022. NET-5 Agents continued the investigation and developed information indicating Halstead had been supplied the cocaine he possessed for sale by fellow Blood gang member Rayshon Bishop (46 years old of Yuba City). NET-5 Agents obtained a search warrant for two residences in Yuba City believed to be under the dominion and control of Bishop.
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct
Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
Officer Juan Valencia Injured, Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]
DUI Driver Detained after Red Light Collision near Broadway Street. The collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m., near Broadway Street in downtown Chico. According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Nissan driven by 25-year-old Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba failed to stop at a red light on Broadway Street. There, Diaz-Ruvalcaba colluded with Valencia who was driving west on Highway 32.
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn
AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
Chico State Chief of University Police hit with allegations of racism in workplace
Chico State Interim Chief of Police Christopher Nicodemus has been named in a court filing from Sept. 15, alleging accusations of racist bullying against several current and former members of Oroville Police Department (OPD). In the filing, the plaintiff, former officer Michael Sears, alleges that then lieutenant Nicodemus made negative...
Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]
71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
NorCal woman hands out purses filled with hygiene essentials to Mosquito Fire victims
FORESTHILL, California (KPIX) -- Hundreds of women have been lining up for purses in Placer County, handed out by one woman who is trying to make the lives of the Mosquito Fire victims a little easier. Julie Nakayama is the founder of Julie's Purse Project, a non-profit organization she created...
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Oroville police officer files federal lawsuit claiming race discrimination, retaliatory actions
OROVILLE, Calif. - Another Oroville police officer filed a lawsuit against the city in federal court in Sacramento on Thursday. It was filed on behalf of Oroville Police Sergeant Michael Sears, a Black man. The complaint outlines a long list of allegations of race discrimination, denial of due process for...
