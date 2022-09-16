Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Gastroenteritis, malaria kill 9 more people in Pakistan floods aftermath
* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" (Updates with more details about health system) By Syed Raza Hassan. KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 20 (Reuters) - At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Pakistan flood-borne diseases kills 9 more, toll surpasses 1,550
* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" * Wave of deaths and diseases a "second disaster" (Updates with comments from minister in charge for flood relief, WHO background, context) By Syed Raza Hassan and...
India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why
India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged behind. Something began to change around the 1990s as their roles reversed and India vaulted ahead of Pakistan, eventually becoming the world’s third-biggest...
Agriculture Online
India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season. Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
India's Maharashtra to produce record sugar levels in new season
MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is set to churn out record levels for the second year in a row as farmers have expanded the growing area for the cane crop, the state government said in a statement on Monday. Higher production will weigh...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia trimming palm oil stocks with discounts, India sales
* India could buy 2 mln T in Aug-Nov from Indonesia. * Indonesian sellers offer discount vs Malaysian suppliers. MUMBAI/JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil producers are whittling down their hefty inventory overhang with discounts versus rivals and aggressive sales to India, where demand is picking up for next month's Diwali festival, industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 17.9 mln T of grains from 86% of sown area
ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 17.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses so far this season, with harvesting 86.3% complete, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The grain yield stood at 1.25 tonnes per hectare, it said in a statement. (Reporting by...
Why Pope Francis chose to highlight religious freedom during his visit to Kazakhstan
Pope Francis spent three days in Kazakhstan, starting Sept. 13, 2022, to attend the Seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions. The pope met with religious leaders, called for increased religious freedom and condemned religious justifications for war and violence. The pope’s appeal for peace in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan was especially significant in light of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which he called “senseless.” Most Christians in Kazakhstan belong to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has justified the Russian invasion as a moral crusade. Francis had hoped to meet with Kirill, who chose not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UN calls for probe into Iranian woman's death amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also condemned her death and called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.
Comments / 0