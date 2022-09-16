North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week to Kick Off with Cuisine from Over 30 International Restaurants

Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans.
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
Headstone dedication for Milwaukee woman with extraordinary legacy
She was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the first African American woman to attend Marquette University Law School.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns
MILWAUKEE - Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
MATC Times
4042 S. Pine Avenue
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of South Pine Apartments. Conveniently located near St Francis, right off of busy Howell Ave. South Pine Apartments is close to many activities and feature an easy commute being just 4 miles from General Mitchell Airport and 9 miles to the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee. Each spacious apartment features private entrances, patio or balconies, two off street parking spaces, and in-unit washer/dryer. Call us today to help find your new home at South Pine Apartments!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
Stabbing near 27th and Highland, 2 people injured
An argument between a man and a woman escalated into a stabbing, leaving the man in serious condition in the hospital on Monday, Milwaukee police say.
MATC Times
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue+close to bus line - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
MATC Times
1308 N Astor St
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
MATC Times
1006 S 14TH STREET
Large 2 Bedroom upper in great south side neighborhood - This large 2 bedroom boasts lots of space, hardwood floors, fresh paint and high ceilings with ceiling fans. Also included is a coin operated laundry in the basement and storage locker . One parking spot off street is with this apartment.
WISN
Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
