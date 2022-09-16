ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miami.edu

New Handshake program feeds job opportunities to students

Completing an internship during college is a major stepping stone to a job for many students. Up to 52 percent of students who work as interns are hired for a full-time job with that same company or organization. And should the student apply for other jobs, simply having internship experience on their résumé can make them a much more attractive candidate. They often receive 75 percent more job offers, and it can also spur employers to offer that student a higher salary, statistics from the National Association of Colleges and Employers indicate.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

#OneDayOneU harnesses the collective power of giving

Starting just after midnight (eastern time) on October 12, 2022, the collective power of giving will be in full force as the University of Miami launches its fourth annual #OneDayOneU Giving Day—an invitation to all students, alumni, parents, friends, and Hurricane fans to join together and make a difference for the U.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Golden Ibis Society and Audrey R. Finkelstein UM Experience unite for Homecoming

Professor Windy Dees, a sports marketing expert and director of the graduate program for sport administration at the School of Education and Human Development, and Professor Firdaus Dhabhar, director of the laboratory of stress and resilience in health and healing at the Miller School of Medicine, will present talks titled “Show me the money! NIL and the business behind college sports” and “Harnessing good stress and minimizing bad stress for health and well-being,” respectively.
