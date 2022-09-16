Completing an internship during college is a major stepping stone to a job for many students. Up to 52 percent of students who work as interns are hired for a full-time job with that same company or organization. And should the student apply for other jobs, simply having internship experience on their résumé can make them a much more attractive candidate. They often receive 75 percent more job offers, and it can also spur employers to offer that student a higher salary, statistics from the National Association of Colleges and Employers indicate.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO