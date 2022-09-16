Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
One Read to finish off month with several events
Several One Read events remain as the community-wide reading program draws to a close at the end of the month. This year's One Read book, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh, follows a small town in Louisiana as residents learn they can discover their life’s true potential for only $2 and a swab of DNA.
939theeagle.com
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
Columbia Missourian
New Wellness Weekend promotes local businesses, health
The District is hosting its first Wellness Weekend, which promotes physical and mental wellness through the options available at businesses downtown. In the past, there have been numerous events held downtown that focused on bars and restaurants, but Wellness Weekend will place extra emphasis on self-care businesses.
MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a ramp at the Highway 54/63 interchange in north Jefferson City on Wednesday for the second time in as many months. The post MoDOT to again close ramp at Highway 54/63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
A Fayette man died Friday night in a crash north of Columbia. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Alexander Mears, 23, unresponsive after his Ford Explorer overturned at about 9 p.m. Friday on North Wagon Trail Road near East Dash Street.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Thousands Of Motorcyclists To Lake Of The Ozarks
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The two hottest of the hotspots: Harley Davidson in Osage Beach, and the Lake Ozark Strip. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info...
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Food insecurity continues to grow. You can make a difference in Boone County.
As we draw closer to the Thanksgiving season, many in our community are already thinking of the dishes they’ll choose for their holiday tables. For some in Missouri, though, a daily meal isn’t a choice between different entrees and sides. It’s a choice between food and other basic needs — like medicine, electricity or child care.
Columbia Missourian
Persimmon trees grow at MU, and now is the time to enjoy their fruit
Growing on the south side of MU’s Lefevre Hall is a grouping of three trees that, at eye level, exhibit unique, nearly black bark arranged in a blocky mosaic that has been likened to alligator skin. No. 19 on Mizzou Botanic Garden’s Memorial Union Tree Trail, the bark of...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Columbia Missourian
Ronald Barthels April 25, 1939 — Oct. 10, 2022
Ronald Charles Barthels, 83, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis County, Missouri on April 25, 1939, the son of Charles V. and Dorothy (Hertel) Barthels, Jr. Ron graduated from Bishop Dubourg High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic
SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
Columbia Missourian
Local beekeepers share tips on hive management during monthly meeting
Clay Stem had always talked about beekeeping so, when he was finally gifted with boxes and gear six years ago, he decided he was going to try it out. "That was the first step," Stem said. "I came and joined the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association."
Columbia Missourian
'Hands-on history': Heritage Festival celebrates culture, art
Four generations of Angela Combs’ family attended Columbia’s Heritage Festival and Craft Show on Saturday. The family represented a St. Louis rendezvous camp in the 1780s-1850s fur trade era. This was their sixth year at the festival, and she said it was a time for her family to...
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 19. 2022
Judy Enyart, 73, of Columbia died Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. Maurice Gebhardt, 87, of Columbia died Sept. 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W Broadway.
939theeagle.com
22 Columbia-area employers will be at Thursday job fair
Mid-Missourians who are seeking a job or a better job opportunity have a chance this week to meet with about two dozen Columbia-area employers. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) is a primary sponsor of Thursday afternoon’s job fair at Columbia’s Armory on East Ash. REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews encourages job seekers to bring a resume with them.
