JavaScript is no longer the favorite programming language for developers

By Craig Hale
 3 days ago
A new report have revealed JavaScript is no longer top dog when it comes to the world’s most popular programming languages.

CircleCI's 2022 State of Software Delivery report (opens in new tab) found that TypeScript has now overtaken JavaScript to the number one position, toppling one of the biggest names in the industry.

The company says the change is likely down to its developer-friendly features, like allowing them to catch smaller errors locally and to commit working code more frequently compared with JavaScript.

Top programming languages

From 2019 to 2021, only Python remained consistent in its popularity according to the report, which places the language at fourth place. Other top-ten languages include HTML, Java, and PHP.

Further down the list, HashiCorp (HCL) has entered the top-ten list, coming in at a respectable ninth place, leading the way for both HTML and Swift trailing one and two places behind respectively.

“Elite software delivery teams are adopting developer-friendly tools and practices that allow them to automate, scale, and successfully embrace change when necessary," CircleCI VP of Platform Michael Stahnke noted.

“High performers are gravitating toward tools that encourage collaboration, repeatability, and productivity.”

The analysis delved into other areas of programmer’s workflow, too, uncovering four key benchmarks that define some of the most successful engineering teams. They include workflow durations averaging between five and 10 minutes, recoveries from failed runs fixed or reverted within one hour, at least 90% success rate for the default branch of their application, and regular deployment as per business requirements, at a minimum of once daily.

