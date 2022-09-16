Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Rapid Recap: Coyotes 0, Avalanche 4
The Colorado Avalanche Win Final Game of the 2022 Rookie Tournament. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Sept. 19th at the 2022 Rookie Camp hosted by San Jose. Alex Beaucage, Brady Stonehouse and Oskar Olausson notched goals for Colorado with assists from Danila Zhuravlyov, Tarun Fizer, Rylan...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Shouldn’t Rush Wallstedt Onto the Roster
The Minnesota Wild’s season is fast approaching and while they have made some moves to improve their roster, there is one position that is under strict scrutiny; their goaltending. While they still have Marc-André Fleury, they traded away Cam Talbot and received Filip Gustavsson in return. Fleury has a great reputation but his age could start to catch up with him and Gustavsson has the opposite problem. He’s in the process of making a reputation for himself since he’s still a young goaltender that has spent most of his short career as a backup.
NHL
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
YOUNG STARS PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. JETS
The Flames will close out their 2022 Young Stars Classic with a matinee match-up against the Winnipeg Jets. Game time is set for 12:00 p.m. MT with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app carrying the stream. Flames TV's Brendan Parker will be handling play-by-play for Calgary's final game at the tournament.
NHL・
NHL
Wild season preview: Gustavsson added to help manage Fleury's workload
Repeat production from center position, healthy Rossi key to offense. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Minnesota Wild.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
Following their elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games last spring, the Boston Bruins dropped some news in early June. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both underwent off-season surgeries and will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Losing two of your top-four defensemen is not ideal, but that’s what is facing new coach Jim Montgomery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Finish Strong in Big Win Over Panthers Rookie Group
The Nashville Predators played their final game of the NHL Prospect Showcase this morning against the yet undefeated Florida Panthers prospects. Predators fans got a second look at exciting goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, but several other Nashville names recorded terrific performances as well. The tone of the game was set early...
markerzone.com
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche
In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponent Preview” series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
The youth movement is in full swing in Buffalo, and general manager Kevyn Adams has a lot of future talent to sort through in order to build his team over the next few years. Names like Owen Power and Jack Quinn already have shown the value of a first-round pick, and players like Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson have shown how rewarding it is to see a non-first-round pick grow. This season will possibly feature the likes of Power, Quinn, and even JJ Peterka in the NHL spotlight, so they will not be included on this list, as it is reserved for a different type of prospect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Behind the Scenes of MacKinnon and Makar at NHL Player Media Tour
It's that time of year again. The annual NHL Player Media Tour serves as an informal welcome back to the regular season as some of the top talent around the league attend the two-day setup filled with media sessions, social media content collection, on-ice activations and a chance for players in new places to debut their new threads. This year, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar departed for Las Vegas as the representatives of the Colorado Avalanche.
Comments / 0