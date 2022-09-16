The youth movement is in full swing in Buffalo, and general manager Kevyn Adams has a lot of future talent to sort through in order to build his team over the next few years. Names like Owen Power and Jack Quinn already have shown the value of a first-round pick, and players like Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson have shown how rewarding it is to see a non-first-round pick grow. This season will possibly feature the likes of Power, Quinn, and even JJ Peterka in the NHL spotlight, so they will not be included on this list, as it is reserved for a different type of prospect.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO