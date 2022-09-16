Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police find shooting victim after following trail of blood in Park Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights section, city police said. Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a trail of blood but...
Blood Trail Leads Investigators In Baltimore To Man Shot In Head: Police
A late afternoon shooting is under investigation after police in Maryland were called to a crime scene in Baltimore, authorities announced. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly robbing 7-Eleven, searching for 4 more suspects
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven over the weekend, but are still searching for four other suspects. Officers said the robbery happened at about 12 a.m. on Sept. 18th, at the 7-Eleven located at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
Maryland Teen Found Hiding Underneath Crashed Car Arrested For Armed Robbery, Several At Large
One teen has been arrested and several are on the loose after an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after finding him hiding underneath one of the crashed suspect vehicles shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
Ringleader Of Crew Targeting Hispanic People In Baltimore Home Invasions Convicted: AG
The ringleader of a group that terrorized Hispanic families in parts of Baltimore County during a string of home invasions and carjackings has been convicted, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced. Baltimore resident Jaylen Skinner has been convicted on charges tied to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
foxbaltimore.com
AG's office identifies man shot, officers in fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
HARWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — The Attorney General's office identified the person shot by police and the five officers involved in the shooting over the weekend in Harwood, Md. Police say 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr. was the person who was shot on Saturday. Police named the following five officers involved...
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore
A teenager was shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called just before 1 p.m.to the 1500 block of Ward Court, where a 16-year-old boy was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
It took 30 seconds for 3 men to steal ATM from Hampden liquor store
Baltimore police are searching for three men who brazenly stole an ATM from a store Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walk into a Hampden store and just take the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of Red Fish Liquors on Falls Road. Two...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
Man Shot, Killed After Pulling Gun On Police In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)
A man was shot and killed by police investigating a violent domestic incident when he took shots at a cop car and pointed his gun toward officers in Maryland, authorities announced. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officials said that officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department...
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man suffers from gunshot wound Saturday evening, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, around 6:01 pm police were sent to a hospital for a report of a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Once there, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim is currently listed in...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men steal ATM machine and walk out of store, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the theft of an ATM, Saturday. According to police, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a store located in the 4000 block of Falls Road for an ATM larceny. Officers learned two black men entered the store, picked up...
Comments / 2