ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Baltimore County Police
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore

A teenager was shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called just before 1 p.m.to the 1500 block of Ward Court, where a 16-year-old boy was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

It took 30 seconds for 3 men to steal ATM from Hampden liquor store

Baltimore police are searching for three men who brazenly stole an ATM from a store Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walk into a Hampden store and just take the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of Red Fish Liquors on Falls Road. Two...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

26-year-old man suffers from gunshot wound Saturday evening, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, around 6:01 pm police were sent to a hospital for a report of a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Once there, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim is currently listed in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men steal ATM machine and walk out of store, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the theft of an ATM, Saturday. According to police, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a store located in the 4000 block of Falls Road for an ATM larceny. Officers learned two black men entered the store, picked up...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy