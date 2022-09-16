ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD reviewing high speed pursuit, as standard procedure

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a high speed pursuit that spanned three interstates and two jurisdictions is under review, as part of standard procedure. Three juveniles were arrested following the pursuit that began in southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83N, just north of the I-695...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

It took 30 seconds for 3 men to steal ATM from Hampden liquor store

Baltimore police are searching for three men who brazenly stole an ATM from a store Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walk into a Hampden store and just take the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of Red Fish Liquors on Falls Road. Two...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Friends Don't Strong-Arm Rob Friends-But, Annapolis Police Say Some Do

A 20-year-old from Annapolis was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun, along with two of his buddies, and stealing a car and other things from another 20-year-old who visited them near Newtowne Drive. Police report that the group was smoking marijuana in the rental car when the alleged victim was asked by the primary suspect, who officers identified as Terry Maurice Lemon. Lemon is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center. Police reportedly have not recovered the rental car.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men steal ATM machine and walk out of store, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the theft of an ATM, Saturday. According to police, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a store located in the 4000 block of Falls Road for an ATM larceny. Officers learned two black men entered the store, picked up...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ringleader of criminal enterprise convicted, targeted Hispanics in offenses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was convicted on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore City and County, Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of ringleader, Jaylen Skinner. Two additional defendants, Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
HARWOOD, MD

