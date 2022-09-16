A 20-year-old from Annapolis was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun, along with two of his buddies, and stealing a car and other things from another 20-year-old who visited them near Newtowne Drive. Police report that the group was smoking marijuana in the rental car when the alleged victim was asked by the primary suspect, who officers identified as Terry Maurice Lemon. Lemon is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center. Police reportedly have not recovered the rental car.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO