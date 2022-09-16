Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent assault of child between ages 5 and 10
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters announced Monday that a Factoryville man entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent. Shortly before jury selection was set to begin for what was anticipated to be a five-day jury trial, 54-year-old Todd Alan Kendall,...
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart
A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.
Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps
Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
Theft of firearms, ammunition reported at Loyalsock Townshp home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Someone took two firearms and four boxes of ammunition from a home in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say the suspect entered a home on Alta Vista Drive between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and took a silver Smith & Wesson .357 magnum and a black Taurus 1911 .45 ACP. The suspect also took ammunition for the firearms. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
local21news.com
Unsolved in PA | Suspected foul play in 1981 disappearance of Ryan Kemp
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Investigations continue into the 1981 disappearance of Ryan Jan Kemp, with police even offering a $5,000 reward for his discovery. According to The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) - Troop M and the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, Kemp was a Lehigh County resident, renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
skooknews.com
Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000
A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Comments / 0