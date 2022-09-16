Read full article on original website
Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FDA Approves Heron Therapeutics' Post-Op Nausea Treatment
The FDA approved Heron Therapeutics Inc's HRTX Aponvie (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for intravenous use for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. Aponvie is the first and only IV formulation of aprepitant for PONV prevention. Aponvie is provided in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32...
pharmacytimes.com
NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 2 Results for Biogen’s Litifilimab Lupus Treatment
Part A results from the 2-part LILAC study show that the therapy significantly reduced disease activity based on active joint count in individuals compared with the placebo. Biogen Inc published a second manuscript in The New England Journal of Medicine, detailing positive results from the 2-part phase 2 LILAC (NCT01901146) study, which evaluated litifilimab (BIIB059) as treatment for cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
massdevice.com
Boston Scientific Sentinel cerebral protection system does not meet primary endpoint
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced that its PROTECTED TAVR clinical trial evaluating its Sentinel system missed its primary endpoint. Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific designed the Sentinel cerebral protection system to capture and remove embolic debris stemming from transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The goal is to extract the debris before it can reach the brain and potentially cause a stroke. Sentinel provides cerebral embolic protection (CEP) during TAVR.
targetedonc.com
Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera
Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
Healthline
Pancreatic Cancer (Tumor) Markers: Uses and Accuracy
Pancreatic cancer is cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas makes enzymes and hormones vital for promoting digestion and regulating blood sugar. Specific biomarkers, called tumor markers, can be found in the blood of people with pancreatic cancer. These markers can not only help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they can also indicate whether a treatment is working.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
ahajournals.org
Wearable Seismocardiography‐Based Assessment of Stroke Volume in Congenital Heart Disease
Patients with congenital heart disease (CHD) are at risk for the development of low cardiac output and other physiologic derangements, which could be detected early through continuous stroke volume (SV) measurement. Unfortunately, existing SV measurement methods are limited in the clinic because of their invasiveness (eg, thermodilution), location (eg, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging), or unreliability (eg, bioimpedance). Multimodal wearable sensing, leveraging the seismocardiogram, a sternal vibration signal associated with cardiomechanical activity, offers a means to monitoring SV conveniently, affordably, and continuously. However, it has not been evaluated in a population with significant anatomical and physiological differences (ie, children with CHD) or compared against a true gold standard (ie, cardiac magnetic resonance). Here, we present the feasibility of wearable estimation of SV in a diverse CHD population (N=45 patients).
physiciansweekly.com
GPs and Senior Rheumatologists Agreement on Rheumatic Disease Diagnosis
For a study, researchers sought to assess the agreement between senior rheumatologists’ diagnoses and those of rheumatology residents, general practitioners (GPs), and other healthcare professionals. A second-year rheumatology resident conducted the first evaluation of 497 individuals in the cohort who had been referred by general practitioners between August 1,...
2minutemedicine.com
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
ajmc.com
Use of Anticoagulants Has Increased for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation, CKD
A recent study found that patients with chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are increasingly using direct oral anticoagulants. A study published in Open Heart found that use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) had increased in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) except for severe and end-stage CKD. Patients with AF were also found to have a gradual decline in renal function.
2minutemedicine.com
Rivaroxaban does not prevent cardiovascular events in rheumatic heart disease patients with atrial fibrillation
1. Rivaroxaban was not associated with a lower rate of cardiovascular events and death compared to vitamin K antagonist treatment in patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation. 2. There was no significant differences between groups in the incidence of major bleeding safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
healio.com
Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease
Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
