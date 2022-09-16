Patients with congenital heart disease (CHD) are at risk for the development of low cardiac output and other physiologic derangements, which could be detected early through continuous stroke volume (SV) measurement. Unfortunately, existing SV measurement methods are limited in the clinic because of their invasiveness (eg, thermodilution), location (eg, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging), or unreliability (eg, bioimpedance). Multimodal wearable sensing, leveraging the seismocardiogram, a sternal vibration signal associated with cardiomechanical activity, offers a means to monitoring SV conveniently, affordably, and continuously. However, it has not been evaluated in a population with significant anatomical and physiological differences (ie, children with CHD) or compared against a true gold standard (ie, cardiac magnetic resonance). Here, we present the feasibility of wearable estimation of SV in a diverse CHD population (N=45 patients).

