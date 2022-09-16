ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Boston Magazine

On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard

With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield

La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
LYNNFIELD, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Real Estate
Boston Magazine

15 Must-Try Restaurants along Boston’s Orange Line

From yakitori to hearty plates of pasta to dumplings, these are 15 of the best restaurants near Boston's Orange Line MBTA stations. After a month-long shutdown—sorry, “diversion”—the Orange Line has finally reopened, hallelujah. (Or at least that’s what the MBTA says. We’ll believe it when we ride it ourselves.) In celebration, here’s a guide to 15 excellent restaurants along this branch of the T, which runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain, stopping in Somerville, Chinatown, and other prime eating destinations along the way.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

$150 Million Construction Loan Secured for Suffolk Downs Redevelopment

Revere, MA– National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis and The HYM Investment Group announced that they have secured a $150 million construction loan for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000 square foot multi-family residential building, the first of many set to be delivered at Suffolk Downs. The funding was secured by JLL...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

South Boston holds annual street festival

Thousands of South Boston residents gathered for the 22nd annual South Boston Street Fest Saturday. The event featured local businesses, artists and community organizations taking full advantage of the pleasant fall weather. “It’s good, man,” said Steven Galgano of Publico Street Bistro and Garden. “Everyone’s taking their dogs out, everyone’s...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location

Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Caught in Southie

What to expect at the South Boston Street Festival

Nothing says Saturday like shopping, sipping and socializing. The good news is, you can do all three at the South Boston Street Festival on September 17th!. Allison Bloch and Bill Hall of Beers Over Boston will be hosting a free tasting at In Good Company, located at 653 E Broadway, during the event.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Scenes from the return of the Orange Line

Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night

On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA

