From yakitori to hearty plates of pasta to dumplings, these are 15 of the best restaurants near Boston's Orange Line MBTA stations. After a month-long shutdown—sorry, “diversion”—the Orange Line has finally reopened, hallelujah. (Or at least that’s what the MBTA says. We’ll believe it when we ride it ourselves.) In celebration, here’s a guide to 15 excellent restaurants along this branch of the T, which runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain, stopping in Somerville, Chinatown, and other prime eating destinations along the way.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO