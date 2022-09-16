Read full article on original website
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard
With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts to close
BOSTON — Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among dozens of locations across the country that will soon be shuttered. In late August, the company announced plans to close 150 “lower-producing” stores and layoff some of its workforce. So far, the company has revealed...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
Boston Magazine
15 Must-Try Restaurants along Boston’s Orange Line
From yakitori to hearty plates of pasta to dumplings, these are 15 of the best restaurants near Boston's Orange Line MBTA stations. After a month-long shutdown—sorry, “diversion”—the Orange Line has finally reopened, hallelujah. (Or at least that’s what the MBTA says. We’ll believe it when we ride it ourselves.) In celebration, here’s a guide to 15 excellent restaurants along this branch of the T, which runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain, stopping in Somerville, Chinatown, and other prime eating destinations along the way.
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
$150 Million Construction Loan Secured for Suffolk Downs Redevelopment
Revere, MA– National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis and The HYM Investment Group announced that they have secured a $150 million construction loan for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000 square foot multi-family residential building, the first of many set to be delivered at Suffolk Downs. The funding was secured by JLL...
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
nbcboston.com
Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
whdh.com
South Boston holds annual street festival
Thousands of South Boston residents gathered for the 22nd annual South Boston Street Fest Saturday. The event featured local businesses, artists and community organizations taking full advantage of the pleasant fall weather. “It’s good, man,” said Steven Galgano of Publico Street Bistro and Garden. “Everyone’s taking their dogs out, everyone’s...
NECN
Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location
Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
Massachusetts man to buy new home after winning $10M lottery prize
A Massachusetts man says he plans to buy a new home after he won a $10 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game. Nicolas Recinos, of Everett, won the jackpot on the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Recinos, who plans to buy...
What to expect at the South Boston Street Festival
Nothing says Saturday like shopping, sipping and socializing. The good news is, you can do all three at the South Boston Street Festival on September 17th!. Allison Bloch and Bill Hall of Beers Over Boston will be hosting a free tasting at In Good Company, located at 653 E Broadway, during the event.
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Scenes from the return of the Orange Line
Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
whdh.com
Cyclists make 125-mile trek from Boston to Provincetown to benefit those living with AIDS and HIV
BOSTON (WHDH) - A charity bike ride from Copley Square to Provincetown rolled into its 20th year riding for those living with AIDS and HIV. The Harbor to the Bay charity bike ride took off from Copley Square Saturday morning to start the 20th 125-mile trek to raise money for four local organizations assisting people living with AIDS and HIV.
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
liveboston617.org
South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night
On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
