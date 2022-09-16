Read full article on original website
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
Weston Sheetz closed until spring for major remodel
Sheetz in Weston is temporarily closed for a major remodel and will be for several months.
Maryland-based energy company plans to invest $3 billion in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — What may become a $3 billion investment with green energy aspects and 1,000 construction jobs is coming to the Mountain State in the form of a natural powering station that includes carbon capture and storage. A Maryland company said it will build a natural gas...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
West Virginia tattoo shop offering $60 tats with half the sales going to an animal shelter
Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you. Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8. Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop […]
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
4 people injured in Fairmont fire
Multiple people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Marion County.
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
Man charged for almost a pound of marijuana in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after officers find almost a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
Poling receives sanction for continued Community Corrections violations
TAYLOR COUNTY—Multiple defendants were sent back to jail after failing to adhere to the terms and conditions set forth for their supervision handed down in Taylor County Circuit Court. Among those who found themselves back in front of the Honorable Shawn D. Nines was 30-year-old Kayla Marie Poling, who...
Accident on I-79 S in Marion County cleaned up
All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
No clear timeline on remains identification
There is no clear timeline on how long it may take for the state medical examiner in Charleston to determine the identity of the human remains found Sept. 3 in Coopers Rock State Forest. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
