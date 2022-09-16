ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) – A crash has closed Highway 52 in both directions north of Zumbrota Monday evening. Highway 52 is closed between County 50 Boulevard (near Wanamingo) and County 1 Boulevard (3 miles south of the Cannon Falls area). According to MnDOT, traffic will be detoured for the...
ZUMBROTA, MN
KARE 11

Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
ROCHESTER, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Cannon Falls resident wins DNR’s waterfowl stamp contest

Cannon Falls resident Jim Caturia, 46, is the winner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl stamp contest for the second time. He also won the contest back in 2018 for the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Caturia won this time around with a painting of a blue-winged teal duck....
CANNON FALLS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

Blooming Prairie home a ‘total loss’ after fire

(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie home is a total loss after an early Friday morning fire. Emergency crews responded to a house fire around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning at 69261 120th Ave. in rural Blooming Prairie. A Steele County Sheriff deputy were first on the scene...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place issued for area near Mankato's Mayo Clinic; Police search for suspect

MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.They're also asking the public for information about a shooting suspect - 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed - who they believe was involved in the incident. He is described as 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street across the street from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus.According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound around 9 a.m. A victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim and the suspect know each other.The Mankato Mayo Clinic was put under lockdown on Friday morning, but it was lifted around 1 p.m. on Friday.Anyone with information about Mohamed's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for details.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes. 2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.
BLAINE, MN

