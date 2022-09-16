Read full article on original website
Steve Coogan on the ‘Unexpected Twists and Turns’ of the Real-Life Story Behind ‘The Lost King’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Coogan and director Stephen Frears discussed their new film, about a woman who finds the bones of Richard III. After the success of their Oscar-nominated collaboration on the 2013 drama “Philomena,” starring Judi Dench, director Stephen Frears and star-screenwriter Steve Coogan were eager to team up once again — similarly this time on a true-life-inspired tale about amateur sleuthing.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
10 Jane Fonda Must-See Movies: ‘Barbarella’ to ‘9 to 5’ to ‘On Golden Pond’ (Photos)
From hooker-in-therapy to emotionally wounded daughter, Jane Fonda can do it all. And she has.
The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix Right Now
From truly scary horror films to fun frightfests, we've got you covered
58 Movies That Nabbed an A+ CinemaScore Since 2000, From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Woman King’ (Photos)
These movies were were big, big hits with audiences surveyed on opening weekend
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She’s ‘Grateful’ NBC Passed on Her ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot: ‘It’s Just Not a Network Show’
The "Buffy" star said she has "nothing against" NBC, but thinks the show might have been a better fit for a streaming service
‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director
Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who Is Adar? Where You’ve Seen That Actor Before
Note: Spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – titled “The Great Wave” – follow below. Four episodes into its first season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” introduced its major villain: Adar. While Sauron still looms over the events taking place in the prequel series, Adar poses a real, physical threat in The Southlands as the leader of the orcs who are hunting for Sauron’s blade.
‘The Wonder’ Director Sebastián Lelio on the ‘Miraculous Lightness’ of Star Florence Pugh (Video)
TIFF 2022: In Lelio's new film about a mysterious child, Pugh plays a 19th-century nurse "in a way that's natural and effortless," the filmmaker tells TheWrap
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?
The movie is inspired by Alfred Hitchcocks Strangers on a Train
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony and PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’
Archie Madekwe will also co-star in Neill Blomkamp's car racing film
‘Do Revenge’ Star Maya Hawke on the Messiness of High School: ‘There’s So Much Forgiveness Built Into It’
The actress takes TheWrap inside her character's complicated relationships in the Netflix teen thriller
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart
Disney+ also nabbed the second-place position with its live-action ”Pinnochio“. Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Breaks Down Ser Criston Cole’s Game-Changing Episode 5
Plus, the actor tells TheWrap about crafting a character with no ties to the mothership show
Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’
Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
‘Lord of the Rings’: What Is Númenor? The History of Tolkien’s Atlantis
Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 3. At long last, Númenor has been brought to the screen. A storied location in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga, this bustling island paradise has never been portrayed in any Tolkien adaptation until Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”
