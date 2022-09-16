Read full article on original website
Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season Premiere Exclusive Clip: What About Buck?
Bobby is finally ready to take that long anticipated honeymoon, which means someone has to cover for him, right?. We've seen Interim Captain Han in action before, but many other qualified candidates at the 118 are more than capable of stepping into Bobby's shoes. He's trained his people so well, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 1
9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Join ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Series
Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly landed a role in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series on Disney+. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the actress is set to join Star Wars: The Acolyte, a project where many casting details remain unknown. Thus far, only Amandla Stenberg has been confirmed to join the series. In July, the actor shared an affirmative social media post following reports of them joining the Star Wars: The Acolyte cast. “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away…” wrote the As You Are star. “I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Just Cast Another Big Dutton Connection To The 1883 Timeline
More casting news for Yellowstone's 1923 prequel spinoff, and now we know who'll be playing another member of the Dutton clan.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
"House of the Dragon": The assassination of Rhaenyra's character
This piece contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 4 titled “King of the Narrow Sea”. The world of "Game of Thrones" has never been great about consent. HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems poised to have inherited (or technically, passed on, as the show is a prequel) that queasy legacy. The first of George R. R. Martin's television adaptions was marked by sexual violence and exploitation.
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Surprise, Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Finally Getting A Sequel
For many years, fans of 2005’s Constantine and the DC Comics source material have been hoping to see Keanu Reeves back in the big screen role. Surprise! It’s finally happening. Warner Bros is officially developing another Constantine movie where Reeves will reteam with the director of the first film, along with J.J. Abrams being among its producers.
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
The Resident Boss Addresses Medical Drama's Future Beyond Season 6
Ahead of The Resident's sixth season, the medical drama's boss addresses the show's future.
ComicBook
J.J. Abrams' Constantine and Madame Xanadu TV Series Dead at HBO Max
The DC multiverse of movies and television shows has been in a unique state of flux in recent years, with a wide array of projects being put into development amid various behind-the-scenes changes. Fans have been curious to see what DC projects would flourish under the new regime of Warner Bros. Discovery — and now, we just got one of the most surprising updates yet, in the form of a sequel to 2005's Keanu Reeves-led Constantine movie. The news of the sequel, which would see the return of Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, has already led fans to wonder what that means for the previously-reported Constantine HBO Max series, — and now, it looks like we have our answer. In Variety's reporting of the Reeves-led sequel, the outlet reveals that the Constantine series, as well as the Madame X HBO Max series, are dead at HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 recap: Orc-father, Palantíri, Mithril, and Narsil
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4, ‘The Great Wave’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to place the narrative blocks that are undoubtedly building towards an epic climax, and in doing so takes one step closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s history and lore. The fourth episode was a plot-heavy outing, so here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in linear order.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 Online
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Chesapeake Shores S6E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 6, various issues are troubling the O'Briens; Mick is in denial...
