USC coach Shane Beamer said on his conference call with the media Sunday night that after seeing Georgia Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Bulldogs look every bit as good as the team that won it all last season. As for his team, Beamer said the players are hurting from the lopsided nature of the loss and are anxious to return to practice Tuesday to work on the things that need improvement. Beamer said that while they coaches have to do a better job, they are putting the players in position to make plays. The players have to make those plays on offense and defense.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO