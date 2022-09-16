ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalksc.com

Sunday Night Conference Call: Shane Beamer reviews the loss to Georgia (AUDIO) #Gamecocks

USC coach Shane Beamer said on his conference call with the media Sunday night that after seeing Georgia Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Bulldogs look every bit as good as the team that won it all last season. As for his team, Beamer said the players are hurting from the lopsided nature of the loss and are anxious to return to practice Tuesday to work on the things that need improvement. Beamer said that while they coaches have to do a better job, they are putting the players in position to make plays. The players have to make those plays on offense and defense.
ATHENS, GA
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson football turns its focus to Wake Forest (AUDIO)

The Clemson Tigers have had a relatively easy slate thus far with wins over Georgia Tech, Furman, and Louisiana Tech. In those three victories, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 124 to 42. Things should get considerably more difficult for the “Orange and White” over the next few weeks as Clemson plays Wake Forest, NC State, Boston College, and Florida State through the middle of October.
CLEMSON, SC
sportstalksc.com

Bulldogs chew up #Gamecocks 48-7 (AUDIO/VIDEO)

All honeymoons come to an end. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the top ranked and defending national champs Georgia Bulldogs brought down the curtain on that happy period for second year USC head coach Shane Beamer. His team has lost half of the 16 games under his leadership, but the 48-7 domination by Georgia in front of the home fans and on ESPN was the first time one of his teams didn’t show up.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

Louisiana Tech makes #Clemson earn a 48-20 victory in Death Valley (AUDIO) (VIDEO)

Clemson: (Story by Nikki Hood) After the Tigers’ entrance into Death Valley and the pre-game light show, it was never pretty, but Clemson got the job done. Clemson (3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC) has yet to put together a complete game, but after a 48-20 victory over Louisiana Tech (1-2) Saturday night, the Tigers are still undefeated.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy