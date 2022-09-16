Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay
The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids
Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
Live Shots: Face, flair, and fabulousness at Hella Hyphy Ball
Movie critics often say sequels are never as good as the original—but Oakland To All’s Hella Hyphy Ball was proof the rule doesn’t apply to outdoor ballroom vogue. The event, a follow up to last year’s Back with a Vengeance Ball, returned to to Lake Merritt on Saturday, September 10, just before Oakland Pride. Vogueing categories included Butch Realness, Sex Siren, Thizzle Dance (vogueing to hyphy music), and Tag Team Performance, all for $9000 in total cash prizes. Click through our slideshow for a recap of the fashion, music, and surprise guests.
Bay Area man plans to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 years old
Bryan Tsiliacos is making it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year.
SF Is Packed With Parties And Festivals This Weekend Sept 23-25
With Folsom Street Fair and Portola Music Festival on the horizon, this city is about to explode with pre-parties, after-parties, and other incredible events ranging from kinky leather nights to oldskool raves. It’s a great opportunity to drink, dance, and party across SF, so here are a few parties to put on your radar. Have fun and stay safe out there, SF. Featured image: @itsmissael via Instagram
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.19.22)
Break out your leather for the return of Folsom Street Fair. Plus, Oktoberfest celebrations are sloshing around the Bay Area, the Monterey Jazz Festival returns, see and be seen at SF Symphony's opening night gala, Portola Festival makes its debut, and much more. Have a good one. Only two days...
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
All tomorrow’s BART rides: How reimagining transit can build a more equitable Bay Area
AS SOMEONE WHO was raised in the Bay, and who recently finished teaching a graduate course on “Environmental Futures” for the English Department at San José State, I was struck by the recent slate of announcements that California will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, that the state will invest $54 billion in climate change projects over the next five years (including $14.8 billion for transit, rail, and port projects), and that BART celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
Experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is fading away - and fast
Climate experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is disappearing... and fast. U.C. Berkeley professor explains why this is happening and what can be done to stop it.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in which he was ejected from his vehicle onto BART tracks and subsequently hit by a passing train in Oakland, which caused major delays on BART in all directions on Friday during the evening commute. The incident caused BART service to be stopped...
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
