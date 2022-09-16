ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

WHSV

Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Front Royal, VA
Community, VA
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
SHENANDOAH, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Christ
WTOP

Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas

The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bulldogs take down Panthers, 35-12

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 16 — In a hard-hitting, sometimes testy rivalry matchup on Friday night, the Luray Bulldogs came away with a 35-12 win over the Page Panthers. The victory marked the first Bull Run District win for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated. The loss marked the second in the district for Page in their home opener at Buddy Comer Stadium.
LURAY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat

LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA

