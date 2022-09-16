Read full article on original website
WHSV
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News' reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job offer....
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
WUSA
Girl, 12, holds knife to student's throat at Woodbridge middle school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 12-year-old girl has been charged after using a knife to threaten another student at a Woodbridge middle school. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Ridge Middle School. A school resource officer was called after the girl came into a classroom and threatened another student, brandishing a knife and holding it to the student's throat, according to police. A teacher quickly intervened and was able to get knife away from the girl. The teacher sustained multiple cuts to his hand and the student victim reported minor injuries.
WTOP
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs take down Panthers, 35-12
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 16 — In a hard-hitting, sometimes testy rivalry matchup on Friday night, the Luray Bulldogs came away with a 35-12 win over the Page Panthers. The victory marked the first Bull Run District win for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated. The loss marked the second in the district for Page in their home opener at Buddy Comer Stadium.
Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
WSET
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
wsvaonline.com
He knew the Queen. A Rockingham County vet talks about meeting her majesty.
9/18/22 by Frank Wilt It would be a remarkable story if you could say you met the Queen of England. …. Question: What is the name of England’s national flower? Answer: Tudor Rose – It traces its origins to the War…. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Question: There are...
