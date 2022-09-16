Read full article on original website
Related
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton honors legendary football coach
HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
PHOTOS: Temple Commit Tyler Douglas Erupts For 473 Yards, 7 TDs to Lead Ocean Past Brick Memorial
Senior quarterback Tyler Douglas accounted for 473 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns to lead Ocean to a 49-33 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial on Friday night at Albert F. Carelli Field. Douglas, who is verbally committed to Temple University, completed 16 of 21 passes for...
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
These 7 sports bars are the best in NJ — Period.
With fall sports kicking off, the excitement in New Jersey is unmatched and a trip to a sports bar is what all sports fans need to turn the doldrums of fall into that energy that watching a great game, drinking your favorite drink surrounded by a bunch of sports fans can provide.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today Is Your Last Chance Ever To Enjoy This In Ocean City, NJ
After nearly 100 years, today is the very last day ever to enjoy the many wonderful products at Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey. Specifically, you have until 2:00 p.m. today to visit 730 Asbury Avenue … then, this iconic “scratch” bakery will be gone forever.
fastphillysports.com
NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!
New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk
Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Watch out for this con at NJ gas stations (Opinion)
It is a pretty common occurrence in urban areas either on the street or gas stations. Now it’s moved to the suburbs, especially here in New Jersey. Someone will approach you and tell you that they just need a couple of bucks for gas. The person will say they...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
Helicopter footage showed a heavily damaged yellow airplane at rest in a yard, with a white sheet covering the front of the plane.
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0