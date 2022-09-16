ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton honors legendary football coach

HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Football
City
Winslow Township, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Sports
Ocean City, NJ
Education
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Franklinville, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ

You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Jersey#The Crusaders#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Red Raiders
fastphillysports.com

NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!

New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk

Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey

One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy