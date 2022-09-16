ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

bonnersferryherald.com

Kootenai River Complex fires update Sept. 19

BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Kootenai River Complex fires are estimated to have reached 20,908. Estimated size has not changed due to no infrared detection flight taking place. Over the weekend the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team Gold took over managing the fires from the Northern Rockies Team 4. The fires are at 79% completion with 263 personnel. Currently there are no evacuations in place.
Idaho State Journal

Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
KREM2

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot: A little reminder

Diane Walker of Sandpoint shot this photo in mid-August. It serves to remind us all that the Inland Northwest is a beautiful place to live and isn't always covered in a smoky haze as we've seen for the last few weeks.
