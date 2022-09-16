Read full article on original website
Kootenai River Complex fires update Sept. 19
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Kootenai River Complex fires are estimated to have reached 20,908. Estimated size has not changed due to no infrared detection flight taking place. Over the weekend the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team Gold took over managing the fires from the Northern Rockies Team 4. The fires are at 79% completion with 263 personnel. Currently there are no evacuations in place.
Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot: A little reminder
Diane Walker of Sandpoint shot this photo in mid-August. It serves to remind us all that the Inland Northwest is a beautiful place to live and isn't always covered in a smoky haze as we've seen for the last few weeks.
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
