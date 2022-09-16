ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

hometown guy
3d ago

you will never stop the violence because you blame it on the gun and not on the real problems.

CURT Loudermilk
2d ago

The Republican run cities n Tennessee do not have crime anywhere near the scale of Memphis.

Chalkbeat

Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit

The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

MSCS chairman considers running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis. Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m. If elected, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
aclu-or.org

Despite Backlash, Voters and Lawmakers Continue to Choose Criminal Justice Reform

Udi Ofer, Former Director, Justice Division, ACLU National Political and Advocacy Department. Last month, voters in Shelby County, Tennessee, ousted an 11-year incumbent district attorney with a national reputation for being overly-punitive. Amy Weirich aggressively pursued the death penalty, fought against bail reform, sent more children to adult court than any other prosecutor in the state, and had been admonished in the past for prosecutorial misconduct. She also prosecuted Pamela Moses, a Black woman who registered to vote erroneously and ended up with a six-year sentence.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

The Hillsdale Charter Grift Continues

My favorite thing in Tennessee politics this year has been watching the Hillsdale College grift plainly reveal itself as a giant con over and over as it still chugs along. I was looking through past posts of mine and delighting all over again. Way back in February, I talked about how Hillsdale College wants to run/not run charter schools in Tennessee by taking/not taking government money to do so. In July, when Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn insulted Tennessee teachers in front of Gov. Bill Lee, I wrote about how Arnn has a habit of making Lee look weak, and followed it up with a hearty laugh at Arnn trying to pretend like words have secret meanings only he knows.
TENNESSEE STATE
KYTV

Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

'The students become the teachers' | Voter registration block party set for Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teaching high school students in Memphis the importance of voting is the focus of a block party scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 20. From 3 to 5 p.m. 160 South Hollywood is hosting this block party on the same day that voter registration begins. More than 2,500 MSCS students will be eligible to vote in the November election. Voter registration ends Oct. 7.
MEMPHIS, TN
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited. “Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How can abuse victims protect themselves when laws fail?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence is a huge problem in our community. Often victims are encouraged to get an order of protection against their abusers. But some say it doesn’t really work. Jacquinsia Armstrong’s family says she was trying to get away and move on from a boyfriend who was abusing her. She filed an […]
MEMPHIS, TN

