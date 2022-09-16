ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Sioux City Journal

Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving

WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm

An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
KCRG.com

Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St. During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items. 36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of...
ARLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
OELWEIN, IA
KCRG.com

Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
Person
Jacob Lee
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash in Waterloo

Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
WATERLOO, IA
KAAL-TV

Body found in Shell Rock River identified

(ABC 6 News) – The body found in the Shell Rock River on Friday has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson. The incident is still under investigation by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. No word on the cause of death, or if...
SHELL ROCK, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Police
KCJJ

21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC

A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning. Then he arrested the man for drug possession. According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash. Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
1057kokz.com

The National Cattle Congress Fair

The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
WATERLOO, IA
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

One dead in three vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, […]
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Franken denies allegations made by ex-campaign staffer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
IOWA STATE

