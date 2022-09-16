BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash. Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.

