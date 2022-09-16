Read full article on original website
Investigators release more details about Friday’s shooting
Echo Tower Apartments, where a shooting was reported on Sept 16, 2022. Investigators have released more details about a shooting on Friday that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place warning. The alleged shooter, Bashir Mohamed, 30, was arrested Saturday evening in the Hilltop area during a traffic stop. He’s been booked...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is on-going. However in the News Release it states, "At...
Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman
A 51-year-old man has been charged with being drunk while behind the wheel of a UTV that crashed, killing his passenger. The crash happened along a corn field near to County Road 7 and 105th Street south of Mapleton late Thursday, with 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram, of Elysian, dying after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Drug Task Force Warns of “Rainbow” Fentanyl Pills Seized in Mankato
On 09/16/2022 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with the shooting incident which occurred that morning. During the execution of a search warrant at one of the involved residences, Task Force Agents located multi-colored pills that were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Agents conducted a field test on the pills and found them to contain fentanyl. These pills have the street name “Rainbow.”
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle
As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
City of North Mankato to Hold Public Engagement Sessions
The City of North Mankato will be hosting two in-person “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions this fall to receive big ideas and public input regarding. opportunities in North Mankato. The public is invited to attend either Brewing New Ideas Session #1 on Wednesday, September. 28th from 6:00...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
