Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Nature.com
De novo protein design of photochemical reaction centers
Natural photosynthetic protein complexes capture sunlight to power the energetic catalysis that supports life on Earth. Yet these natural protein structures carry an evolutionary legacy of complexity and fragility that encumbers protein reengineering efforts and obfuscates the underlying design rules for light-driven charge separation. De novo development of a simplified photosynthetic reaction center protein can clarify practical engineering principles needed to build new enzymes for efficient solar-to-fuel energy conversion. Here, we report the rational design, X-ray crystal structure, and electron transfer activity of a multi-cofactor protein that incorporates essential elements of photosynthetic reaction centers. This highly stable, modular artificial protein framework can be reconstituted in vitro with interchangeable redox centers for nanometer-scale photochemical charge separation. Transient absorption spectroscopy demonstrates Photosystem II-like tyrosine and metal cluster oxidation, and we measure charge separation lifetimes exceeding 100"‰ms, ideal for light-activated catalysis. This de novo-designed reaction center builds upon engineering guidelines established for charge separation in earlier synthetic photochemical triads and modified natural proteins, and it shows how synthetic biology may lead to a new generation of genetically encoded, light-powered catalysts for solar fuel production.
ajmc.com
Antibody Level Linked to Milk Proteins, Consumption in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
It is already known that patients with eosinophilic esophagitis have higher levels of immunoglobulin G4, and this study examined the relationship to specific foods and aeroallergens. A recent study sought to determine if levels of serum immunoglobulin G4 (sIgG4) to specific foods and aeroallergens are higher in patients with eosinophilic...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
Utility of fatty acid profile and in vitro immune cell activation for chemical and biological standardization of Arthrospira/Limnospira
Commercially cultivated Limnospira (species formerly classified to genus Arthrospira) is a popular food/supplement consumed by millions of people worldwide for health benefits. The objective of the current research was to advance the standardization technology for Limnospira. Quantitative methods were established to detect fatty acids as potential chemical markers and immune-enhancing activity. Analysis of 20 different batches of biomass obtained from one commercial grower demonstrated that there was a statistically significant relationship between the sum of two fatty acids (linoleic and Î³-linolenic) and Toll-like receptor (TLR)2/TLR1-dependent activation (R2"‰="‰0.48, p"‰="‰0.0007). Investigation of 12 biomass samples sourced from growers in 10 different countries demonstrated that fatty acidÂ content was again significantly correlated with biological activity (R2"‰="‰0.72, p"‰="‰0.0005) and the content of fatty acids varied by twofold and activity by 12.5-fold. This large variation between different samples confirms the need to use the present standardization methods to ensure consistent and properly characterized biomass for consumers and for future scientific research.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
sciencealert.com
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
How much (DNA) damage can a cancer cell tolerate?
A new study led by Claus M. Azzalin, group leader at Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes- iMM and published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) shows, for the first time, that the cell's telomeres can set the damage threshold a cancer cell can sustain and above which cells cannot continue to divide and die. These results open new possibilities for cancer therapeutics.
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
powerofpositivity.com
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
Nature.com
Strategies for modelling endometrial diseases
Each month during a woman's reproductive years, the endometrium undergoes vast changes to prepare for a potential pregnancy. Diseases of the endometrium arise for numerous reasons, many of which remain unknown. These endometrial diseases, including endometriosis, adenomyosis, endometrial cancer and Asherman syndrome, affect many women, with an overall lack of efficient or permanent treatment solutions. The challenge lies in understanding the complexity of the endometrium and the extensive changes, orchestrated by ovarian hormones, that occur in multiple cell types over the period of the menstrual cycle. Appropriate model systems that closely mimic the architecture and function of the endometrium and its diseases are needed. The emergence of organoid technology using human cells is enabling a revolution in modelling the endometrium in vitro. The goal of this Review is to provide a focused reference for new models to study the diseases of the endometrium. We provide perspectives on the power of new and emerging models, from organoids to microfluidics, which have opened up a new frontier for studying endometrial diseases.
Nature.com
Synthesis of natural product hybrids by the Ugi reaction in complex media containing plant extracts
Plant extracts are rich in a wide variety of molecules with diverse biological activities. Chemical engineering of plant extracts has provided a straightforward and simultaneous synthetic route for artificial molecules derived from plant products. This study achieved the synthesis of 13 natural product-like molecules by the Ugi multicomponent reaction using plant extracts as substrates. In particular, the engineering of a mixture of plant extracts demonstrated a unique synthetic route to a series of natural product hybrids, whereby otherwise unencountered naturally occurring molecules of different origins were chemically hybridized in complex media. Even though these reactions took place in complex media containing plant extracts, the well-designed process achieved a good conversion efficiency (~"‰60%), chemoselectivity, and reproducibility. Additionally, some of the Ugi adducts exhibited promising inhibitory activity toward protease.
Nature.com
Synthesis of head-to-tail regioregular poly(3-hexylthiophene)s with controlled molecular weight via highly selective direct arylation polymerization (DArP)
In this study, we succeeded in controlling the molecular weight of head-to-tail (HT) regioregular poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT) via palladium-catalyzed direct arylation polymerization (DArP). The key to success was using 2-phenylthiazole (2), which has a highly reactive C"“H bond for direct arylation, as the end-capping reagent. The DArP of 2-bromo-3-hexylthiophene (1) in the presence of 2 ([1]0/[2]0"‰="‰10"“80), Herrmann-Beller catalyst, and P(o-Me2NC6H4)3 (L1) afforded HT-regioregular P3HT (HT"‰="‰99%) capped with a 2-phenylthiazole-5-yl group. The number-average molecular weight (Mn) of P3HT agreed well with the value calculated by assuming formation of one polymer chain per molecule of 2 (polydispersity index: Ã"‰="‰1.8"“2.1). Thus, the Mn value could be controlled by adjusting the initial molar ratio of 1 to 2. We also succeeded in controlling the molecular weight of poly(3-alkylthiophene)s (alkyl"‰="‰butyl and octyl) with DArP using 2 as the end-capping reagent.
Nature.com
Stretching muscle cells induces transcriptional and splicing transitions and changes in SR proteins
Alternative splicing is an RNA processing mechanism involved in skeletal muscle development and pathology. Muscular diseases exhibit splicing alterations and changes in mechanobiology leading us to investigate the interconnection between mechanical forces and RNA processing. We performed deep RNA-sequencing after stretching muscle cells. First, we uncovered transcriptional changes in genes encoding proteins involved in muscle function and transcription. Second, we observed that numerous mechanosensitive genes were part of the MAPK pathway which was activated in response to stretching. Third, we revealed that stretching skeletal muscle cells increased the proportion of alternatively spliced cassette exons and their inclusion. Fourth, we demonstrated that the serine and arginine-rich proteins exhibited stronger transcriptional changes than other RNA-binding proteins and that SRSF4 phosphorylation is mechanosensitive. Identifying SRSF4 as a mechanosensitive RNA-binding protein that might contribute to crosstalk between mechanotransduction, transcription, and splicing could potentiallyÂ reveal novelÂ insights into muscular diseases, particularly those with unknown etiologies.
Comments / 0