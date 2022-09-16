Read full article on original website
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
Schuylkill County non-profit holds annual candlelit walk
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The goal of one Schuylkill County non-profit is to raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose. “There is always hope. You can recover, there is help. There’s a support system, you know. Whatever you think you don’t have, you actually do have with us,” said Tammy Rusnock-Kline, a volunteer for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
State police reports
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged two people with harassment after they were called to Red Pine Road in Chestnuthill Township at on Aug. 27. Charged are Bartholomew Lyons, 32, and Nena Rugar, 23, both of Simpson. Police said the victims are a 27-year-old woman and a 59-year-old...
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Drug dealers not welcome tenants in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — In Sunbury, the city council plans to crack down on convicted drug dealers looking to rent a home. About 60 percent of properties in Sunbury are rentals. Sunbury City Council is looking to revamp several ordinances that would create new guidelines for renters. One of those ordinances has to do with renting to convicted drug dealers.
State police list data on enforcement
State police at Bethlehem have released crash and enforcement data relating to their Labor Day safety initiative that took place between Sept. 2-5. The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public. During...
Suicide awareness in Luzerne County
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision
Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
Halcovage releases statement
State lawmakers on Thursday heard testimony from accusers in the sexual harassment investigation of Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. The state House is trying to determine if Halcovage should be impeached. If the House impeaches Halcovage the state Senate would hold a trial to determine if he should be removed from office.
One woman dead after collision in Union County
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflinburg woman died as a result of a collision with a tree in the early hours of Saturday morning, in Union County. According to PSP-Milton, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, Melissa Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she was fatally […]
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
State panel sends criminal referral to AG in Halcovage case
A panel of state lawmakers on Monday voted 5-1 to send a criminal referral to the state Office of the Attorney General as they investigate whether Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. should be impeached for sexual misconduct. The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts also voted to continue...
2 bomb technicians in Pennsylvania injured after detonation of explosive device
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two of five bomb technicians injured in the detonation of an explosive device during a training exercise in Pennsylvania remained hospitalized after the accident, authorities said. The FBI said three sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery County, a state trooper and an FBI special agent were injured in the accident at the SCI […]
