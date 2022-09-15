Read full article on original website
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
Bad Directions Cause Install Of Barriers And Signs Indefinitely At Canyon Rim
The City of Twin Falls is having to add additional barriers and signage along the Canyon Rim Trail because too many people are trying to drive their vehicles onto the trail. The City has decided to leave barriers and signs up indefinitely to prevent this from happening. Drivers Attempting To...
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Hansen Bridge Blocked
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
Four Arrested Following Pursuit in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Kimberly following a brief high-speed chase prompted by a car theft investigation. According to a court affidavit, Eric Balls, 25, Hailey Leazer, 28, Stephanie Tompkins, 42, Jeff Day, and Nikolas Stevens, 24, were named suspects after a manhunt in a corn field in north Kimberly. The charging documents are linked to the case against Stevens who was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an arrest. The three others in custody were arrainged Friday afternoon. Balls was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer and felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. According to the affidavit, a Kimberly Police officer had gotten a report of a stolen Jeep out of Gooding County at a residence in Kimberly on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The officer had the vehicle towed to the police station. The officer was called back to the same home for a report of a Buick that had pulled up and didn't have the correct license plates. The officer attempted to pull the Buick over when it sped off down Main Street, ran a stop sign, nearly struck the chief of police's patrol car that had its lights activated, and hit a top speed of 85 mph through a 35 mph speed zone. The vehicle eventually stopped just after it turned onto State Highway 50 at Red Cap Corner and four people ran into the nearby cornfield. One suspect, Tompkins stayed in the car. After a perimeter was placed around the field with extra law enforcement and searched with police dogs and drones, three suspects were located; Jeff Day was not found in the field. Two suspects allege Eric had been driving the car during the pursuit. A search of the house on Monroe also turned up a white crystal substance that presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine. All four have prior warrants for their arrest.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Rupert Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rupert man will spend more than a year behind bars for having a firearm and being a convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm following a domestic dispute in April 2021. Cassia County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in Burley and found Burton with a loaded gun; he had prior felony convictions. Burton entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He will serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
The Magic Valley Corn Maze Reveals Design For 2023 Haunted Maze
Haunting season has enveloped the Magic Valley. The Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls is already open and the Haunted Mansions of Albion will open on September 30th according to their website. The Magic Valley Corn Maze will also open that weekend and they have recently revealed the design for their labyrinth this year.
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
Lainey Wilson + Morgan Wade Confirmed for 2023 Hwy 30 Music Fest
Two major performers were recently added to this year's Highway 30 Music Fest roster. And if these two stellar artists are any indication of what’s to come, this just may be the biggest event ever to hit the Twin Falls area. Morgan Wade. Morgan Wade is a returning Highway...
Long Time Empty Building In Downtown Twin Falls Is Now A Restaurant
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
