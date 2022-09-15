ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
HAZELTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberly, ID
State
Idaho State
Hansen, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Hansen, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimberly Hansen Police#Sircomm
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Four Arrested Following Pursuit in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Kimberly following a brief high-speed chase prompted by a car theft investigation. According to a court affidavit, Eric Balls, 25, Hailey Leazer, 28, Stephanie Tompkins, 42, Jeff Day, and Nikolas Stevens, 24, were named suspects after a manhunt in a corn field in north Kimberly. The charging documents are linked to the case against Stevens who was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an arrest. The three others in custody were arrainged Friday afternoon. Balls was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer and felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. According to the affidavit, a Kimberly Police officer had gotten a report of a stolen Jeep out of Gooding County at a residence in Kimberly on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The officer had the vehicle towed to the police station. The officer was called back to the same home for a report of a Buick that had pulled up and didn't have the correct license plates. The officer attempted to pull the Buick over when it sped off down Main Street, ran a stop sign, nearly struck the chief of police's patrol car that had its lights activated, and hit a top speed of 85 mph through a 35 mph speed zone. The vehicle eventually stopped just after it turned onto State Highway 50 at Red Cap Corner and four people ran into the nearby cornfield. One suspect, Tompkins stayed in the car. After a perimeter was placed around the field with extra law enforcement and searched with police dogs and drones, three suspects were located; Jeff Day was not found in the field. Two suspects allege Eric had been driving the car during the pursuit. A search of the house on Monroe also turned up a white crystal substance that presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine. All four have prior warrants for their arrest.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

81-year-old Man on Bicycle Struck Near Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Hansen man was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, the man was hit a little before 3 p.m. on Overland Road, just east of Hansen, by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The bicycle and pickup had been headed in the same direction. The crash is still under investigation.
HANSEN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rupert Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rupert man will spend more than a year behind bars for having a firearm and being a convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm following a domestic dispute in April 2021. Cassia County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in Burley and found Burton with a loaded gun; he had prior felony convictions. Burton entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He will serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely

The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy