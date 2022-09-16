Read full article on original website
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
I’m a doctor… you don’t need to clean your ears or drink 8 glasses of water – here are 7 health myths you should ignore
A DOCTOR has revealed the most common health myths people can ignore - from cleaning your ears to drinking eight glasses of water a day. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on This Morning to share the common health myths many of us believe but that aren't actually true. Here are the...
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension Lowers Risk of Maternal, Infant Sleep Disorders
Mother's who follow the DASH dietary pattern experience better sleep health for themselves and their infants, according to new study. Individuals who adhere to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) dietary pattern (DP) are less likely to experience sleep disorders, particularly for mothers and their infants. Because diet and sleep are prominent components of a mother's health, investigators decided to evaluate how much of an impact dietary adherence actually had on sleep health.
UK's NICE Recommends BeiGene's Cancer Drug For Rare Form Of Blood Cancer
England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has. This decision from NICE marks Brukinsa as the first and only treatment for WM to be recommended for routine use in England and Wales. WM is a rare form of B-cell lymphoma that occurs in less than two percent of...
Long-Term HbA1c Levels May Help Determine Eye Complication Risk in People with T1D
Study data suggest HbA1c level from diabetes diagnosis is a strong biomarker for PDR and nephropathy, with the prevalence of both increasing more than 30 years after diagnosis. More than 30 years of data suggest long-term weighted mean HbA1c since diagnosis of type 1 diabetes (T1D) was a strong biomarker...
URMC’s ‘INTERCEPT’ first of its kind for upstate adolescent mental health care
'INTERCEPT' is a clinic for those ages 15 to 28 and their families who may be experiencing signs or symptoms of what could become, or is a mental health emergency.
