2 seriously injured in 4-vehicle wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

By Nick Watson
The Times
 4 days ago
A head-on collision on Thompson Bridge Road on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, injured two people. Photo courtesy of Lauren Kovalchick

Four people were injured after a four-vehicle wreck Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Georgia State Patrol was called around 7:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to Thompson Bridge Road just north of Price Road.

Two of the people were seriously injured, authorities said.

State patrol has not released specifics on the vehicles or occupants in the case, as the wreck is still under investigation.

One vehicle was heading north on Thompson Bridge and improperly passed in the left turn lane, according to state patrol.

That vehicle struck another vehicle head-on, causing the first vehicle to strike a guardrail and overturn on its driver’s side.

Two other cars collided with the second vehicle from the initial crash.

