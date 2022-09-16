Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina
When one thinks of Latina beauty icons -- Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla , Carmen Miranda and more leading ladies in Hollywood come to mind. It’s no secret the names previously listed broke barriers within the entertainment industry during a time when many did not understand Latina beauty. Today, these icons are still celebrated for their signature and classic looks. A-listers like Dominican star, Cardi B , are paying homage to legendary celebrities by recreating their style with a modern-day twist.
Keep scrolling ahead for past and present iconic Latina beauty look.
