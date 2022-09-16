ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Classic and current beauty icons that'll make you proud to be Latina

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZvF1_0hyVZ2Yh00

When one thinks of Latina beauty icons -- Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla , Carmen Miranda and more leading ladies in Hollywood come to mind. It’s no secret the names previously listed broke barriers within the entertainment industry during a time when many did not understand Latina beauty. Today, these icons are still celebrated for their signature and classic looks. A-listers like Dominican star, Cardi B , are paying homage to legendary celebrities by recreating their style with a modern-day twist.

RELATED:

Melissa Barrera receives IMDb’s ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

10 movies & shows to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month

Keep scrolling ahead for past and present iconic Latina beauty look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buUt6_0hyVZ2Yh00

Celia Cruz - Amara La Negra

Bold! Vibrant! Powerful! Those are the words that come to mind when you think of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz’s beauty looks. The Cuban singer celebrated her Latindad through her colorful wigs and playful eyeshadows. Today, Dominican cross-over singer Amara La Negra is taking notes from tia Celia. Like the late salsa singer, the former Love & Hip-Hop star is constantly breaking beauty barriers with each red carpet moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbznW_0hyVZ2Yh00

Carmen Miranda - Cardi B

Carmen Miranda was the first Latina to bring tropical beauty to life. During her days as a samba singer and dancer, the Portuguese-born star’s fruit-inspired headwraps quickly became the talk of the town. Now, artists like Cardi B are taking the actress’ style to the next level. Whether it’s on the red carpet or in a music video, we’re sure Kulture’s momma is a fan of the late Miranda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSxU0_0hyVZ2Yh00

Selena Quintanilla - Becky G

The late Queen of Techno Cumbia singer continues to be a legendary icon within the Latinx community in many ways. Known for being a breakout Tejana singer, Selena Quintanilla was a real trendsetter. The Bidi Bom Bom Bom singer was known for rocking a classic red lip and perfectly sculpted cheekbones. Fast forward to a few decades later, Becky G is paying homage to her fellow hermana Mexicana . It’s safe to say, the Sin Pijama artist enrolled in a Selena makeup masterclass and we want in on her beauty tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaaQu_0hyVZ2Yh00

Rita Moreno - Roselyn Sanchez

After starring in the 1960’s West Side Story film, Rita Moreno’s alluring features blew Hollywood away. The Puerto Rican actress-singer was known for her voluminous locks and sharp eyeliner. Today, fellow Boricua celebrity Roselyn Sanchez is following her beauty steps. The Rush Hour 2 star’s flowing mane is always shining and her makeup is in top shape just like the EGOT recipient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1tZx_0hyVZ2Yh00

Raquel Welch - Eva Mendes

Before there was the JLo glow, there was Raquel Welch . The Bolivian star’s '70s glam was truly and still is unmatched. Today, Cuban actress Eva Mendes is taking a page out of Welch's beauty book. From their sharp liner to their teased hair, these two Latinas are making us swoon over their look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kh7pu_0hyVZ2Yh00

María Félix - Penelope Cruz

The Mexican actress and singer, María Félix was one of the fiercest Latinas in cinema. Known for her beautifully shaped brows, the Doña Bárbara actress continues to be a parallel within the Latindad culture. Today, Spanish star Penelope Cruz is transforming into a brow queen. It could be said with certainty that the Loving Pablo actress is on her way to be a legendary Latina herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJggY_0hyVZ2Yh00

Marilyn Monroe - Ana de Armas

Most people don’t know but the iconic Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe had Mexican roots . She was a stunning and gorgeous actress that rose to fame quickly and whose life had a tragic and emotional ending. Many actresses from all backgrounds have tried to channel her fashion and play her in movies. This September, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas , who has been a James Bond Girl, will portray the late star in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Blonde’. Both are tremendous inspiration for both acting and fashion! And we wouldn’t be surprised if Ana de Arma wins an Oscar for her performance in Blonde!

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

10 movies & shows to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the influence and work of Hispanics in the U.S. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on this month, from musical specials to our own Latina Powerhouse series, highlighting influential Latinas across all industries. While films and TV shows don’t have an expiration date, and...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn Monroe

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist speaks with actor Ana de Armas about her journey from a small town in Cuba to Hollywood stardom. She also dives into what it took to turn into the iconic Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde.”Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Miranda
Person
Raquel Welch
Person
Becky G
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
María Félix
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Celia Cruz
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Battle to Get ‘The Woman King’ Made

The first time Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis met about The Woman King, in the offices of Davis’ production company in the spring of 2020, the filmmaker broke one of the rules of her trade. “As I started talking about my connection to the material, I lost it,” Prince-Bythewood says. “There’s no crying in directing. But I cried there. And I left going, ‘Fuck, did I just blow it? Is V going to think I’m weak?’ “ It’s hard to imagine Prince-Bythewood giving anyone an impression of weakness. The director, a former basketball and track star whose filmography ranges from the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Latinas#Icons#Dominican#Hispanic#Cuban#Love Hip Hop#Portuguese
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Why the Emmy Awards Are Winning at Red Carpet Fashion

Television’s recent dominance over feature length film has many saying that the Emmys are the new Oscars. Fashion seems to be following suit, and Emmy Awards attendees brought their best looks to the red carpet on Monday night with a near-seamless execution. It looked like they were having fun doing it, too. Where the Oscars are known for displaying an awkward sense of reverence, sobriety and gravity — a serious awards show that has begun to show its own cracks as well as those of the silver screen biz — the Emmys have come to reflect the excitement and polish that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Double Take: '90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda Seen For First Time In Months After Vanishing From Spotlight Nearly 20 Years Ago

'90s siren Bridget Fonda looked unrecognizable when she stepped out on the town for the first time in months after going missing in action from the spotlight almost 20 years ago. The 58-year-old former actress — known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the film Singles — was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Trading in her acting class for home improvement projects, Fonda was photographed heading into a landscaping supply store. Wearing black pants, the once blonde beauty sported her salt and pepper-colored hair in a low ponytail and slipped on a pair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros

The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match.  Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Praises Halle Bailey As She Faces Racist Backlash Over ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Proud Of You’

Halle Bailey, 22, is receiving lots of love, as well as some unfortunate criticism, regarding the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie. After the first trailer was released by Disney on Sept. 9, so many fans and fellow celebs praised Halle for her historic role as Ariel. But Halle’s also been subject to racism criticism ever since was cast in the lead role of the Disney film way back in July 2019. Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has been one of the most vocal celebrities to support Halle amidst the controversy.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out New York

A Lin-Manuel Miranda show based on 'New York, New York' will debut this spring

Lin-Manuel Miranda's next project has been announced: Deadline reports that the prolific theater guru is working on a new musical loosely based on Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York. According to the outlet, performances will kick off on Broadway in a yet-to-be-disclosed theater in March of 2023, with an opening night scheduled for some time in April of that year.
MOVIES
Reuters

Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy