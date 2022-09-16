ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 13-14

Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
TheHorse.com

Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Paso Robles Daily News

Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della's?

Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11

On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

