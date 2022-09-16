On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO