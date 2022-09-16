Read full article on original website
Death notices for Sept. 13-14
Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt
The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt with live music and a BBQ. The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles celebrates first grassroots Mexican Independence Day Festival
The organizations Mujeres de Accion and Latino Outreach Council hosted the first Mexican Independence Day Festival in Paso Robles.
Volunteers gather hundreds of pounds of creek trash during SLO cleanup day
The annual Creeks to Coast Cleanup Day is San Luis Obispo’s largest volunteer event.
Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach
As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
TheHorse.com
Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event
Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum. – Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday. While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as...
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Atascadero State Hospital to conduct active shooter exercise
Atascadero State Hospital is partnering with Atascadero Police Department to conduct an active shooter exercise Wednesday morning on hospital grounds.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?
Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
Two patients transported to hospital after rollover accident in San Luis Obispo
Two patients were transported to a local hospital after being involved in a rollover accident in San Luis Obispo on Sunday night. The post Two patients transported to hospital after rollover accident in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Testimony at the Kristin Smart trial is repeatedly bringing jurors to tears
Disturbing testimony and charged cross-examinations have emotions running high at the Kristin Smart murder trial.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11
On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
