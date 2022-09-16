Read full article on original website
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Extended Route 50 Lane Closure in Seven Corners Starts Today — “The northbound lane of the bridge over Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) just west of Route 7 (East Broad Street/Leesburg Pike) that connects the eastbound Route 50 service road with the westbound Route 50 service road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Oct. 7 for cleaning and painting” [VDOT]
tysonsreporter.com
MPAartfest returns next month with art galleries, live music and food trucks
The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is kicking off fall with a celebration of the culinary, visual, and musical arts. The McLean Project for the Arts will bring its annual MPAartfest back early next month. The 16th annual MPAartfest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in McLean Central Park (1468 Dolley Madison Blvd).
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Truck hits McLean power line, killing man and prompting outage
A bucket truck operator has died after the vehicle hit a power line on Georgetown Pike in McLean, the Fairfax County Police Department says. The collision occurred near Langley Fork Lane around 1:30 p.m. NBC4 reported that a police helicopter was called in to evacuate an injured person, but the FCPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
tysonsreporter.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to [email...
Comments / 0