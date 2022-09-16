ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

COVID has slight gain in new cases and deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing sharp drops last week, the has been a slight rebound in new cases and deaths, but a huge drop in the positivity rate and hospitalizations, according to the Department for Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 report, issued Monday afternoon. There were 9,159 new...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Could hydrogen market be next big thing in Kentucky?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he is working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky by working with fellow governors in six states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest region. Gov. Beshear joins governors of Indiana, Illinois,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Shady Rays sets sights on food insecurity in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunglass outfit Shady Rays has partnered with a local food bank this month to provide meals for hungry Kentuckians. This week, they’re offering a deal to customers who support their efforts. Team member William Mayo says Shady Rays has set its sights on food insecurity...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
Person
Andy Beshear
thelevisalazer.com

Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ve enjoyed some spectacular weather, but I am tracking big changes for next week. A weather maker, to our north, will spark a few showers and storms, early in the week. A more powerful weather maker, a cold front, will sweep across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday into Thursday, sparking showers and storms.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Day 1 of Ky. school shooter’s parole hearings wraps up

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The parole hearings for Kentucky school shooter Michael Carneal are underway. Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky. He is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Send Relief begins assessment, response in Fiona’s wake

PONCE, Puerto Rico – The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power over the weekend as Hurricane Fiona brought havoc on Sunday. Send Relief pre-positioned its response ahead of the storm’s landfall and has begun assessing the need. “Fiona whipped across southwest Puerto Rico and knocked out the...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing. The Senate Appropriations Committee voted out two bills on income taxes for the full Republican-led chamber to debate. The first mirrors what Republican Gov. Mike Parson tasked...
MISSOURI STATE

