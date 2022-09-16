TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few stray showers are popping up across the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia near I-75 this evening. Areas west should trend mainly dry this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a clearing and drying trend everywhere by mid-evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning.

