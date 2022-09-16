Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/18/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few stray showers are popping up across the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia near I-75 this evening. Areas west should trend mainly dry this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a clearing and drying trend everywhere by mid-evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning.
wtxl.com
Judge denies motion to reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren following suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn't returning to his post — at least not yet. A federal judge said Monday he would deny Warren's preliminary injunction in a forthcoming written order. It would have temporarily restored the Hillsborough County prosecutor to office. That's after Gov. Ron DeSantis...
