Madison's newest record shop opened in August in the basement of a brick office building at 222 North St., at the corner of North Street and East Johnson Street in Madison's Eken Park. Entering through the door on East Johnson, visitors head down the stairs to a space about as big as a living room and den combined. The shop's walls are lined with vintage VHS tapes, cassettes, CDs and vinyl, much of it bequeathed to owner Maggie Denman by her former boss at the now-shuttered Sugar Shack Records.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO