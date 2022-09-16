Read full article on original website
Cap Times Idea Fest: Wisconsin remains at center of political universe
With November’s midterm elections looming, Wisconsin will once again be at the center of the American political universe. That’s according to a panel of top tier political journalists, based both in Wisconsin and elsewhere, who gathered for an hour-long discussion on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union. The session closed out the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest, a weeklong festival that included some two dozen events.
Why state testing data shared with Madison School Board disappeared
Last month, Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen posted photos on Facebook of slides from a School Board retreat, slides that included state test results for MMSD students for the 2021-22 school year. On Aug. 31, four days after the retreat where the information was discussed in a public...
Cap Times Idea Fest: Why the Wisconsin midterms are pivotal for democracy
As the future of American democracy hangs in the balance, all eyes are on the outcome of Wisconsin’s midterm elections. And overall, Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson is hopeful. Benson was among two panelists at a Saturday Cap Times Idea Fest session held in the Memorial Union at...
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Boneset Records
Madison's newest record shop opened in August in the basement of a brick office building at 222 North St., at the corner of North Street and East Johnson Street in Madison's Eken Park. Entering through the door on East Johnson, visitors head down the stairs to a space about as big as a living room and den combined. The shop's walls are lined with vintage VHS tapes, cassettes, CDs and vinyl, much of it bequeathed to owner Maggie Denman by her former boss at the now-shuttered Sugar Shack Records.
Boneset Records, Madison’s newest record shop, is proudly woman-owned
Maggie Denman knew she wanted to open a record shop, but she wasn’t planning to do it right away. “It’s something that I thought about doing for a long time … but I wasn't planning to do it for another couple of years,” said Denman, a musician who’s played in Madison bands No Question, Proud Parents, According to What and solo project Margerat Dryer.
Cap Times, Bandit present a harvest celebration for 'Madison Chefs' book
The Cap Times has teamed up with Bandit to present a harvest celebration for the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People," written by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Bandit Tacos &...
