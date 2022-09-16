ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Elden Ring board is coming, and it'll probably beat the crap out of you

By Benjamin Abbott
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DopK_0hyVVX1F00

An Elden Ring board game is now in development, featuring diceless combat and a gradually unfolding world.

Developed by Steamforged Games (which also made Dark Souls: The Board Game), this adaptation is designed for one to four players and will launch via Kickstarter. There's no official release window yet, but a campaign date will apparently be announced soon. Elden Ring: The Board Game is also set to feature miniatures, and its version of Margit has already been unveiled.

It's unclear whether this is a co-op experience or something more competitive, but our guess would be the latter. An official press release notes that the Elden Ring board game features dice-free combat requiring players to "strategise and adapt their plans during each encounter - whether that be a lowly Godrick Soldier or the Grafted King himself". This sounds similar to the system found in Steamforged's Monster Hunter World board game , where attacks are determined by cards.

The traversal system is a little harder to pin down. Players will travel across a world that "unfolds through their exploration", but it's unclear whether this is board pieces being revealed one at a time (a la Bardsung ), a dungeon-crawl in the vein of tabletop Dark Souls, or something more like Runescape: Shadows of Elvarg with its traditional map that gives way to a smaller, more 'zoomed-in' boss encounter.

In terms of the game itself, Steamforged co-founder and chief creative officer Matt Hart noted that "Elden Ring is a stunning, genre-defining video game, and we are humbled and privileged to be bringing it to your tabletops. To say our team is passionate about the game would be an understatement.

Our mission is always to deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP. Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration. Prepare to lose hours to this game, and to be glad about it."

You can be notified about the Elden Ring board game's Kickstarter launch here .

If you don't want to wait for Elden Ring: The Board Game, you can check out some of Steamforged's other work - and a few must-have classics from other studios - via our bargain-hunting widget below. It offers up the best current prices on the top board games . As for all things to do with the Lands Between, don't miss this Elden Ring merchandise or our Elden Ring guide .

You can get more recommendations with our guide to the best cooperative board games , essential board games for adults , and these must-have board games for 2 players .

Comments / 0

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

