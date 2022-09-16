Maya Hawke wants Robin to "die a hero's death" in Stranger Things season 5

In a new interview with Rolling Stone , Maya Hawke says she would "love to die" in Stranger Things season 5 .

The singer and actor, who's played Robin Buckley since season three, was asked if she agreed with co-star Millie Bobby Brown in regards to killing off more characters .

"Well it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," she responded. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

Eddie Munsen (played by Joseph Quinn) died a hero's death in Stranger Things season 4 in a rather heartfelt moment that garnered a strong audience reaction. Many were also concerned ( and Netflix played into this ) that Joe Keery's Steve Harrington would meet his end, though he was able to survive his bat attack and get away with only a few scratches. The Duffer Brothers don't plan to introduce any new characters this season, save for a potential new villain, which leads us to believe that one or more of our favorite characters is going to go out in a big way.

"But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters," Hawke explained. "And they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away."

Hawke went on to say that while she doubts her character would be involved in a spinoff, she'd love to do one with Joe Keery: "He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Stranger Things season 5 is currently in pre-production.

