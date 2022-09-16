ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Maya Hawke wants Robin to "die a hero's death" in Stranger Things season 5

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468u7i_0hyVUkVb00

In a new interview with Rolling Stone , Maya Hawke says she would "love to die" in Stranger Things season 5 .

The singer and actor, who's played Robin Buckley since season three, was asked if she agreed with co-star Millie Bobby Brown in regards to killing off more characters .

"Well it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," she responded. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

Eddie Munsen (played by Joseph Quinn) died a hero's death in Stranger Things season 4 in a rather heartfelt moment that garnered a strong audience reaction. Many were also concerned ( and Netflix played into this ) that Joe Keery's Steve Harrington would meet his end, though he was able to survive his bat attack and get away with only a few scratches. The Duffer Brothers don't plan to introduce any new characters this season, save for a potential new villain, which leads us to believe that one or more of our favorite characters is going to go out in a big way.

"But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters," Hawke explained. "And they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away."

Hawke went on to say that while she doubts her character would be involved in a spinoff, she'd love to do one with Joe Keery: "He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Stranger Things season 5 is currently in pre-production.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Robin
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stranger Things#Poetry#My Hero#Film Star#Rolling Stone#The Duffer Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

Andor release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus, but when is it actually landing on the streaming service? In an age of specific release times, staggered episode drops, and all-at-once binges, it’s a fair question. Thankfully, Andor is keeping things mostly straightforward. Mostly. Andor’s first three episodes are coming at once, making things a little confusing for anyone expecting to binge-watch the rest of the season ASAP.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Stuart Little star reveals he took a break from acting because he "wasn't a very good actor"

Stuart Little child star Jonathan Lipnicki has revealed why he's been absent from our screens over the past decade, sticking to short films and direct-to-video releases instead of the big-screen hits where he rose to fame in the late '90s. The actor is best known for playing George Little in 1999's Stuart Little and its 2002 sequel after making his big-screen debut in Jerry Maguire alongside Tom Cruise.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

Nicolas Cage almost starred in Constantine instead of Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage almost starred in a film adaptation of 2005's Constantine, based on the Hellblazer comic books, before Keanu Reeves eventually nabbed the role. In an interview with DiscussingFilm (opens in new tab), director Francis Lawrence revealed that the studio initially had a different director and actor in mind. "Actually,...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy