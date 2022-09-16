Read full article on original website
Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ
After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
Kanye West Reveals How Much Yeezy Shades Will Cost
Now that Kanye is in the midst of exiting his GAP deal, he has been trying to establish some new Yeezy products. Of course, one of his most popular teasers over the last month has been his futuristic-looking YZY SHDZ. Fans have been looking forward to these, and while there is no official release date for the sunglasses, Kanye is teasing fans with the price point.
Toosii Doesn't Think Anyone Can Touch Future In The Studio
It has been long stated that artists should receive their flowers from their peers while they're still living. Too often, we see people surface with praise for their fellow artists only after some tragedy has occurred, so within Hip Hop, there has been pressure to make sure to pay homage, even if it's a simple message to social media. Toosii wanted to do just that by dropping off a brief mention about Future.
Ye Reveals List Of "Restrictions" On Yeezy Trademark After Ending Gap Partnership
Kanye West's relationship with Adidas and Gap seemed mutually beneficial but in recent weeks, Ye's exposed several issues he's faced with both companies. It led to the artist announcing his departure from both Adidas and Gap, who he had long-term deals with to produce sneakers and clothes. Ye is adamant...
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report
Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
Tory Lanez Continues To Shut Down August Alsina Fight Allegations: "Nothing Happened"
The latest alleged feud to capture the internet's attention occurred between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The latter accused the former of attacking him this past weekend – and even pulled out receipts to prove his bloody injuries – though the PLAYBOY artist has vehemently denied all the allegations brought against him.
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Adam Levine Accused Of Having An Affair Amid Wife's Pregnancy
Adam Levine usually keeps his personal life personal -- but his recent transgressions have made their way into the public eye. According to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo, cheated on his wife with her and even asked to use her name for his unborn child with Behati.
Taylour Paige Appears To Celebrate Engagement With Ring Photo
Taylour Paige appeared to confirm that she's gotten engaged in a post on Instagram, Monday, sharing a photo of herself and her partner holding up a ring. The actress tagged Tiffany and Co. in the post's caption. “Out of nowhere!!" Paige wrote. "You appeared and showed me that the way...
Bizarre Appears To Suggest The Game Used Ghost Writer For His Eminem Diss
Bizarre spoke about The Game's Eminem diss, "The Black Slim Shady," while appearing on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying that he felt the song could've been better. The diss track was included on Game's latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind. “I just feel like...
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home
PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian Buys $70M Oceanfront Estate In Malibu, 14 Miles From Ye's Property
Kim Kardashian is the proud owner of a new Malibu mansion – conveniently located just 14 miles from the property that her ex and co-parent, Kanye West, is currently remodelling, according to TMZ. The outlet shared the story on Monday (September 19), revealing that the SKIMS founder spent $70...
50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz
50 Cent and Starz are officially done working together, as the Power creator confirmed on his Instagram page, Friday. The breakup comes after 50 called out the network's executives on numerous occasions over the last two years due to various grievances regarding spin-offs for Power. "This is my vibe right...
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Explains If She's Bothered By Questions About Her Father
Despite artists clamoring for social media attention at every turn, there are still some who choose to maintain a strict level of privacy. We don't often get many updates from Eminem or his family as they have opted to steer clear of the hovering attention, but the world has heard more from Hailie Jade Mathers thanks to her new podcast.
