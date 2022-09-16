Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
WTAP
Downtown Throwdown takes place September 17. What to expect for tonight
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after it’s pandemic break. The throwdown begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will go on until 10 p.m., last call for food will be at 9:30 and last call for drinks will be at 9:45.
Deer illegally killed in Charleston Urban Deer Hunt
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7. Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They […]
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
Metro News
Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
WSAZ
Officers searching for man in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police officers are searching for a man officers say was seen on surveillance video near the scene of a deadly shooting on September 9. Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Norman Sweeney, 49.
WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Chesapeake Police Chief John Walls says a 79-year-old man is the victim in the drowning reported along the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue Sunday around 9:00 p.m. Walls says the person who made the 911 call told dispatchers a man was using a Bobcat excavator around...
Portsmouth Times
Gun Bash set for Oct 1
This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
