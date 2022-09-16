ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Herd shocked at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
South Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Washington, WV
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WOWK 13 News

Deer illegally killed in Charleston Urban Deer Hunt

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7. Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Game Mechanics#American Football#Sec
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK

Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Chesapeake Police Chief John Walls says a 79-year-old man is the victim in the drowning reported along the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue Sunday around 9:00 p.m. Walls says the person who made the 911 call told dispatchers a man was using a Bobcat excavator around...
CHESAPEAKE, WV
Portsmouth Times

Gun Bash set for Oct 1

This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy