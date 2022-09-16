Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route
A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Six injured in Van Nuys crash
Six people were injured after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys. Fire officials had to rip open a pickup truck to rescue one of the victims.
Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles
A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
TikTok 'trend' leads to nationwide rise in car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Local law enforcement officials are warning car owners about a spike in vehicle robberies that seems to be because of a TikTok trend. Brad Crihfield is one of the latest victims of a growing trend after he had his car stolen out of his Lakewood driveway while he was just feet away in his garage office. The entire robbery was caught on video.
All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash
All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This...
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton
A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.No further information was released.
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
Emily Bailey, Jeffery Austin Killed in Two-Car Collision on Avenue H [Lancaster, CA]
Two Dead after 2-Vehicle Crash near 30th Street West. The fatal accident happened around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. According to the investigators, the driver of an eastbound Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
