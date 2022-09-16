ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Ipos#Public Company#Instacart#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ipo#Ai
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS

